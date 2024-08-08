During these special days, one Pokémon has vastly increased spawn rates for a few hours and they’ll be able to learn a featured attack if you evolve them to their final form during the event or up to five hours afterwards.

What’s more, the Community Day Classic is bringing back a Community Day from the past each month with a returning Pokémon having increased spawn rates.

The schedule for August 2024 has been revealed and we’re here to explain it.

Keep reading to find out when the Pokémon Go Community Day August date is and what its featured Pokémon is. We’ll also let you in on when and what the Community Day Classic is in August 2024.

When is the next Pokémon Go Community Day?

The next Pokémon Go Community Day is taking place on Saturday 31st August 2024, from 2pm to 5pm local time around the world. Its featured Pokémon is Popplio.

Niantic confirmed that the August 2024 edition of the Pokémon Go Community Day’s featured Pokémon is Popplio, the Sea Lion Pokémon.

During the three hours between 2pm-5pm, Popplio will appear in the wild in far greater numbers thanks to an increased spawn rate. Yes, Popplio can be Shiny.

Before we have our fun on the Community Day, however, there’s a Community Day Classic to look forward to.

When is the next Pokémon Go Community Day Classic?

The next Pokémon Go Community Day Classic is on Sunday 18th August 2024, from 2pm to 5pm local time around the world. Its featured Pokémon is Beldum.

Beldum is back in a Community Day Classic – the original Beldum Community Day took place way back in October 2018.

Evolve a Beldum up to a Metagross during the event (or up to two hours afterwards) and that Metagross will learn Meteor Mash.

Find out more about the Pokémon Go Community Day Classic featuring Beldum on the official website. You’ll find out about everything this event features, including the event bonuses, which we’ve put below for you as a treat:

1/4 Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed into Incubators during the event

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours

Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours

Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise!

What to expect from the next Pokémon Go Community Day

Popplio is the featured Pokémon of the next Pokémon Go Community Day taking place on 31st August 2024. Between 2pm-5pm local time, expect to spot loads of Popplio spawning in the wild.

Stock up on PokéBalls and you’ll be able to catch a staggering number of Popplio. You will need to catch a lot to stock up on Popplio candies so you can evolve it first into a Brionne and then into a Primarina.

Evolve a Popplio all the way up to a Primarina during the event (and up to five hours afterwards) and that Primarina will learn the Community Day featured attack: Hydro Cannon.

The event is also introducing Sparkling Aria as a new attack Primarina can learn (Primarina will be able to learn Sparkling Aria forever starting from 31st August).

It’s not just increased spawn rates of Popplio during Community Day. There are event bonuses including Popplio-themed stickers, Community Day Bundles to purchase, PokéStop Showcases, Field Research and there’s even a Special Paid Community Day Research Story.

As per the official Pokémon Go website, the following event bonuses will be live during the August 2024 Pokémon Go Community Day:

2× Candy for catching Pokémon

3× XP for catching Pokémon

2× chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokémon.

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours

Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours

Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise!

One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of three for the day*

Trades will require 50% less Stardust*

*While most bonuses are only active during the three-hour event period, these bonuses will be active from 2:00 pm to 10:00 pm local time.

Finally, from 5pm to 10pm local time on 31st August, Four-Star Raid Battles featuring Brionne will go live. Defeat Brionne in these Raid Battles and more Popplio will appear for half an hour around the Gym that hosted the Raid.

