But seeing as it’s Adventure Week and not Adventure Forever, we better crack on with it. Read on!

Pokémon Go Adventure Week runs from 10am BST on Friday 2nd August until 11:59pm BST on Monday 12th August.

So, despite being called 'Adventure Week', it’s more of an Adventure Week-and-Almost-a-Half. We’re not complaining! It just gives us extra time to try and complete everything included.

Starting on a Friday morning, too, means we might be able to get some tasks done already during our lunch break.

Lucky you if you’ve got the Friday off or work a half day. Spare us a thought as you hoover up all the extra XP while we’re stuck working. Not that we’re jealous, or anything…

Pokémon Go Adventure Week: All Research tasks and rewards

Below are all the Research tasks and rewards that form the make-up of Pokémon Go Adventure Week:

Event bonuses

2× XP for spinning PokéStops.

5× XP for spinning a PokéStop for the first time.

2× XP for hatching Pokémon.

Increased chance to encounter the following Shiny Pokémon: Cranidos, Shieldon, Tirtouga, Archen, Tyrunt and Amaura.

Field Research task rewards

The following Pokémon will be available to encounter when you complete Field Research tasks!

Dunsparce*

Lileep*

Anorith*

Cranidos*

Shieldon*

Roggenrola*

Drilbur*

Tirtouga*

Archen*

Bunnelby*

Tyrunt*

Amaura*

An asterisk (*) denotes that you might find a Shiny variant!

You may also be awarded Mega Energy for Aerodactyl.

Paid Timed Research

There is also Paid Timed Research if you are interested, and these will net you:

Two Incubators

One Super Incubator

Encounters with event-themed Pokémon

What else is in Pokémon Go Adventure Week?

Quite a bit, actually! Check it all out below:

Wild encounters

The following Pokémon will appear more frequently in the wild.

Diglett*

Omanyte*

Kabuto*

Dunsparce*

Roggenrola*

Drilbur*

Bunnelby*

An asterisk (*) denotes that you might find a Shiny variant!

You may be lucky enough to encounter an Aerodactyl that can also be Shiny.

Eggs

The following Pokémon will hatch from 7km Eggs.

Cranidos*

Shieldon*

Tirtouga*

Archen*

Tyrunt*

Amaura*

An asterisk (*) denotes that you might find a Shiny variant!

