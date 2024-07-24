Still, there are loads of items to check out, and there’s always the prospect that we might see them in an official capacity at some point.

Le Creuset Pokémon cookware and tableware. Le Creuset, Niantic, Nintendo

The Pokémon Le Creuset collection release dates are 17th July and 30th July 2024, depending on the region.

A nice way to celebrate the conclusion of the Pokémon Go Global Fest 2024, which ended on 14th July.

As it’s already out, you will probably want to act fast, as we can imagine these will fly off the shelves like hotcakes, in spite of the high price.

A second phase is slated for release in November, too.

Though, if you are hoping to pick them up here in the UK, you may be in for a bit of a disappointment, unless you can time it with a holiday. Just be sure to pay for extra luggage – you’ll need it!

Where will Pokémon Le Creuset be available?

The Pokémon Le Creuset collection will be available in "select countries and regions in Japan and Asia, as well as Oceania and South Africa", according to the South African Le Creuset website.

This is a bit of a bummer for us here in UK, but at least we can find solace in the fact that it won’t be available in most of the world.

Hopefully, the collection will make its way to more markets internationally in time, but licensing deals can be tricky at the best of times.

If any announcement is made, we will do our due diligence to update you as soon as we can.

What's included in the Pokémon Le Creuset collection?

Quite a lot is included in the Pokémon Le Creuset collection. If you gotta catch 'em all, you’ll have a pretty well stocked-out kitchen. Check it all out below!

Unfortunately, pricing is in Yen for now, but we have converted the prices to British Pounds. The Yen is currently quite weak, so you can likely expect these prices to be a bit higher in the UK if they were officially released here.

Pokémon 18cm Cocotte Every in Nectar with iridescent handle

Pokémon 18cm Cocotte. Le Creuset, The Pokémon Company, Nintendo

A cast iron pot in hues reminiscent of dear ol' Pikachu. Perfect for hearty stews!

Price – ¥ 39,600 (approx £200)

Pokémon 22cm Classic Soup Pot in Shiny Black with iridescent handle

Pokémon 22cm Classic Soup Pot. Le Creuset, The Pokémon Company, Nintendo

The lid of this lovely soup pot is adorned with line art featuring 23 different Pokémon and four different types of Poké Balls. Though labelled a soup pot, you could make all sorts in here, from risotto to huevos rancheros.

Price – ¥ 47,300 (approx £235)

Pokémon Whistling Tea Kettle in Nectar

The Le Creuset Pokémon whistling tea kettle. Le Creuset, The Pokémon Company, Nintendo

This enamelled steel whistling tea kettle will no doubt put a smile on your face every time you hear it come to a boil. The circumference features different silhouettes of Pikachu running, not unlike what you see in zoetropes.

Price – ¥ 16,500 (approx £82)

Pokémon set of five Stacking Mugs

Five Le Creuset Pokémon mugs. Le Creuset, The Pokémon Company, Nintendo

Perhaps controversially, these stacking mugs are not of the iconic Le Creuset mug design, but rather feature a new shape. There are five colours pertaining to the respective Pokémon featured. These are Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pikachu and Snorlax.

Each features a Poké Ball at the bottom of the mug.

Price – ¥ 17,600 (approx £87)

Pokémon set of five 17cm Sphere Plates

The five Le Creuset Pokémon side plates. Le Creuset, The Pokémon Company, Nintendo

Like the mugs, these plates come in the five colours of Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pikachu and Snorlax, and feature prints depicting them, as well as Poké Balls.

Price – ¥ 16,500 (approx £82)

Pokémon set of five 11cm Sphere Rice Bowls

Pokémon sphere rice bowls. Le Creuset, The Pokémon Company, Nintendo

Yet again, these are in the five colours of Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pikachu and Snorlax, with their prints adorning each with a Poké Ball on the inside.

Price – ¥ 14,300 (approx £71)

Pokémon Tableware Set Poké Ball

Pokémon tableware set: Poké Ball. Le Creuset, The Pokémon Company, Nintendo

This one is really slick. The red plate is a separate side plate with the circle acting as another side bowl. Under the bowl on the main white plate is a silhouette of Pikachu.

Price – ¥ 11,000 (approx £55)

Pokémon tableware Set Master Ball

Pokémon Master Ball plate. Le Creuset, The Pokémon Company, Nintendo

For when you have to really impress your guests, you can whip out the Master Bowl plate that has a purple side plate instead of the red one.

Price – ¥ 11,000 (approx £55)

