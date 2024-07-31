As always, Giovanni is up to no good, and he features as part of a Special Research story that centres around Shadow Cresselia.

If your feet are crying out at the thought of walking around completing all these tasks, you should treat them to some supremely comfortable Pokémon Crocs. If you would rather keep your Pokémon obsession to the confines of your own home, you can’t go wrong with the new Pokémon Le Creuset set or Pokémon Soda Pop plushies!

But what of Shadow Cresselia? Read on and all shall be revealed!

More like this

Shadow Cresselia is coming to Pokémon Go raid battles on 8th August and can be claimed as part of a Special Research story until 10AM BST 3rd September.

This is part of the Team GO Rocket takeover, Adventure Week: Taken Over, which sees a number of Shadow Pokémon being brought into the fray. Niantic describes the event as such on the Pokémon Go Live website:

"A new Special Research story will be available at the beginning of this event. Progress through it to receive a Super Rocket Radar and chase down Giovanni!"

But how will we tackle Shadow Cresseia? Read on and we’ll show you how!

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What are Shadow Cresselia weaknesses in Pokémon Go?

As Shadow Cresselia is a Psychic-type Pokémon, they are weak to Dark, Bug and Ghost-type attacks.

They are resistant to Fighting and Psychic-type moves, so don’t bring any of those along if you want to stand a fighting chance.

Cresselia in their normal form is boosted by windy weather, but it is currently unclear whether this will extend to its Shadow variant or not.

If they are, then expect a tougher fight, but also a Pokémon with a higher CP rating if you do manage to defeat and catch them. High risk, high reward.

Best counters for Shadow Cresselia in Pokémon Go

Below are the best counters for Shadow Cresselia in Pokémon Go:

Dawn Wings Necrozma – Shadow Claw & Moongeist Beam

– Shadow Claw & Moongeist Beam Mega Tyranitar – Bite & Brutal Swing

– Bite & Brutal Swing Mega Gengar – Lick & Shadow Ball

– Lick & Shadow Ball Mega Banette – Shadow Claw & Shadow Ball

– Shadow Claw & Shadow Ball Shadow Chandelure – Hex & Shadow Ball

– Hex & Shadow Ball Shadow Cursola – Hex & Shadow Ball

– Hex & Shadow Ball Dusk Mane Necrozma – Shadow Claw & Sunsteel Strike

– Shadow Claw & Sunsteel Strike Blacephalon – Astonish & Shadow Ball

– Astonish & Shadow Ball Gholdengo – Hex & Shadow Ball

– Hex & Shadow Ball Hydreigon – Bite & Brutal Swing

Any one of these Pokémon should make pretty short work of Shadow Cresselia. It’s no surprise either to see Dawn Wings Necrozma at the top, as they were the star of the show during the Pokémon Go Fest 2024.

Read more on Pokémon:

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.