New Pokémon Soda Pop plush revealed: All plushies, prices and where to buy them
When you gotta catch 'em all, but then remember money exists.
This is not a drill – new Pokémon Soda Pop plushies have been revealed, and we have all the plush toys listed with prices and where to buy them so you don’t miss out!
We have to say, inventing a hugely successful world full of cute creatures and making soft toys of them is a galaxy-brained move - because we want all of them.
We’ve seen a lot of really cool Pokémon merch and collaborations as of late, from Pokémon Crocs to crockery as part of the Le Creuset Pokémon collection.
You will want some comfy footwear after walking about all day playing Pokémon Go, and you’ll need to whip up a hearty meal to replenish yourself afterwards - so clearly the Pokémon Company knows what we simple humans need.
We can imagine these new Pokémon Soda Pop plushies, designed by artist F*Kaori, will fly off the shelves, so we better not dilly dally. Read on to see what cuddly delights await!
More like this
New Pokémon Soda Pop plush revealed: All plushies, prices and where to buy them
The New Pokémon Soda Pop plushies can be purchased from the Pokémon Center.
Below are all the new Pokémon Soda Pop plushies that have just been released, as well as how much they cost and where to buy them:
Pikachu Soda Pop Plush
- Price – £16.99
- Official Pokémon Center product page
Mudkip Soda Pop Plush
- Price – £16.99
- Official Pokémon Center product page
Porygon Soda Pop Plush
- Price – £16.99
- Official Pokémon Center product page
Eevee Soda Pop Plush
- Price – £16.99
- Official Pokémon Center product page
Chikorita Soda Pop Plush
- Price – £16.99
- Official Pokémon Center product page
Psyduck Soda Pop Plush
- Price – £16.99
- Click here for the official Pokémon Center product page
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Jirachi Soda Pop Plush
- Price – £16.99
- Official Pokémon Center product page
Pichu Soda Pop Plush
- Price – £16.99
- Official Pokémon Center product page
Oddish Soda Pop Plush
- Price – £16.99
- Official Pokémon Center product product page
Litwick Soda Pop Plush
- Price – £16.99
- Official Pokémon Center product page
Mew Soda Pop Plush
- Price – £16.99
- Official Pokémon Center product page
Bounsweet Soda Pop Plush
- Price – £16.99
- Official Pokémon Center product page
Bellossom Soda Pop Plush
- Price – £16.99
- Official Pokémon Center product page
Marill Soda Pop Plush
- Price – £16.99
- Official Pokémon Center product page
Larvitar Soda Pop Plush
- Price – £16.99
- Official Pokémon Center product page
Smoochum Soda Pop Plush
- Price – £16.99
- Official Pokémon Center product page
Jigglypuff Soda Pop Plush
- Price – £16.99
- Official Pokémon Center product page
Solosis Soda Pop Plush
- Price – £16.99
- Official Pokémon Center product page
Togepi Soda Pop Plush
- Price – £16.99
- Official Pokémon Center product page
Raichu Soda Pop Plush
- Price – £16.99
- Official Pokémon Center product page
Minun Soda Pop Plush
- Price – £16.99
- Official Pokémon Center product page
Phanpy Soda Pop Plush
- Price – £16.99
- Official Pokémon Center product page
Plusle Soda Pop Plush
- Price – £16.99
- Official Pokémon Center product page
And that's them all! Keep in mind there are Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle to choose from, too, but these were released a wee while back.
Read more on Pokémon:
- Pokémon Go Raids schedule - upcoming battles
- Best Pokémon gifts - the greatest merch
- Best Pokémon games on Switch - our ranking
- Best shiny Pokémon - the coolest creatures
- Best Dragon-type Pokémon - who's your fave?
- All cat Pokémon - the felines to catch
- Pokémon natures guide - all you need to know
- Pokémon type chart - strengths and weaknesses explained
- Legendary Pokémon - the full list
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet cheats - handy hacks
- Pokémon Emerald cheats - what you need to know
- Pokémon Fire Red cheats - all codes
- Pokémon Go friend codes - and how to find them
- Pokémon games in order - where to start
Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.