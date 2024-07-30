We’ve seen a lot of really cool Pokémon merch and collaborations as of late, from Pokémon Crocs to crockery as part of the Le Creuset Pokémon collection.

You will want some comfy footwear after walking about all day playing Pokémon Go, and you’ll need to whip up a hearty meal to replenish yourself afterwards - so clearly the Pokémon Company knows what we simple humans need.

We can imagine these new Pokémon Soda Pop plushies, designed by artist F*Kaori, will fly off the shelves, so we better not dilly dally. Read on to see what cuddly delights await!

New Pokémon Soda Pop plush revealed: All plushies, prices and where to buy them

The New Pokémon Soda Pop plushies can be purchased from the Pokémon Center.

Below are all the new Pokémon Soda Pop plushies that have just been released, as well as how much they cost and where to buy them:

Pikachu Soda Pop Plush

Pikachu Soda Pop Plush. Nintendo, Creatures inc., GAME FREAK inc., Pokémon

Price – £16.99

– £16.99 Official Pokémon Center product page

Mudkip Soda Pop Plush

Mudkip Soda Pop Plush. Nintendo, Creatures inc., GAME FREAK inc., Pokémon

Price – £16.99

– £16.99 Official Pokémon Center product page

Porygon Soda Pop Plush

Porygon Soda Pop Plush. Nintendo, Creatures inc., GAME FREAK inc., Pokémon

Price – £16.99

– £16.99 Official Pokémon Center product page

Eevee Soda Pop Plush

Eevee Soda Pop Plush. Nintendo, Creatures inc., GAME FREAK inc., Pokémon

Price – £16.99

– £16.99 Official Pokémon Center product page

Chikorita Soda Pop Plush

Chikorita Soda Pop Plush. Nintendo, Creatures inc., GAME FREAK inc., Pokémon

Price – £16.99

– £16.99 Official Pokémon Center product page

Psyduck Soda Pop Plush

Psyduck Soda Pop Plush. Nintendo, Creatures inc., GAME FREAK inc., Pokémon

Price – £16.99

– £16.99 Click here for the official Pokémon Center product page

Jirachi Soda Pop Plush

Jirachi Soda Pop Plush. Nintendo, Creatures inc., GAME FREAK inc., Pokémon

Price – £16.99

– £16.99 Official Pokémon Center product page

Pichu Soda Pop Plush

Pichu Soda Pop Plush. Nintendo, Creatures inc., GAME FREAK inc., Pokémon

Price – £16.99

– £16.99 Official Pokémon Center product page

Oddish Soda Pop Plush

Oddish Soda Pop Plush. Nintendo, Creatures inc., GAME FREAK inc., Pokémon

Price – £16.99

– £16.99 Official Pokémon Center product product page

Litwick Soda Pop Plush

Litwick Soda Pop Plush. Nintendo, Creatures inc., GAME FREAK inc., Pokémon

Price – £16.99

– £16.99 Official Pokémon Center product page

Mew Soda Pop Plush

Mew Soda Pop Plush. Nintendo, Creatures inc., GAME FREAK inc., Pokémon

Price – £16.99

– £16.99 Official Pokémon Center product page

Bounsweet Soda Pop Plush

Bounsweet Soda Pop Plush. Nintendo, Creatures inc., GAME FREAK inc., Pokémon

Price – £16.99

– £16.99 Official Pokémon Center product page

Bellossom Soda Pop Plush

Bellossom Soda Pop Plush. Nintendo, Creatures inc., GAME FREAK inc., Pokémon

Price – £16.99

– £16.99 Official Pokémon Center product page

Marill Soda Pop Plush

Marill Soda Pop Plush. Nintendo, Creatures inc., GAME FREAK inc., Pokémon

Price – £16.99

– £16.99 Official Pokémon Center product page

Larvitar Soda Pop Plush

Larvitar Soda Pop Plush. Nintendo, Creatures inc., GAME FREAK inc., Pokémon

Price – £16.99

– £16.99 Official Pokémon Center product page

Smoochum Soda Pop Plush

Smoochum Soda Pop Plush. Nintendo, Creatures inc., GAME FREAK inc., Pokémon

Price – £16.99

– £16.99 Official Pokémon Center product page

Jigglypuff Soda Pop Plush

Jigglypuff Soda Pop Plush. Nintendo, Creatures inc., GAME FREAK inc., Pokémon

Price – £16.99

– £16.99 Official Pokémon Center product page

Solosis Soda Pop Plush

Solosis Soda Pop Plush. Nintendo, Creatures inc., GAME FREAK inc., Pokémon

Price – £16.99

– £16.99 Official Pokémon Center product page

Togepi Soda Pop Plush

Togepi Soda Pop Plush. Nintendo, Creatures inc., GAME FREAK inc., Pokémon

Price – £16.99

– £16.99 Official Pokémon Center product page

Raichu Soda Pop Plush

Raichu Soda Pop Plush. Nintendo, Creatures inc., GAME FREAK inc., Pokémon

Price – £16.99

– £16.99 Official Pokémon Center product page

Minun Soda Pop Plush

Minun Soda Pop Plush. Nintendo, Creatures inc., GAME FREAK inc., Pokémon

Price – £16.99

– £16.99 Official Pokémon Center product page

Phanpy Soda Pop Plush

Phanpy Soda Pop Plush. Nintendo, Creatures inc., GAME FREAK inc., Pokémon

Price – £16.99

– £16.99 Official Pokémon Center product page

Plusle Soda Pop Plush

Plusle Soda Pop Plush. Nintendo, Creatures inc., GAME FREAK inc., Pokémon

Price – £16.99

– £16.99 Official Pokémon Center product page

And that's them all! Keep in mind there are Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle to choose from, too, but these were released a wee while back.

