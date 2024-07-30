This is not a drill – new Pokémon Soda Pop plushies have been revealed, and we have all the plush toys listed with prices and where to buy them so you don’t miss out!

We have to say, inventing a hugely successful world full of cute creatures and making soft toys of them is a galaxy-brained move - because we want all of them.

We’ve seen a lot of really cool Pokémon merch and collaborations as of late, from Pokémon Crocs to crockery as part of the Le Creuset Pokémon collection.

You will want some comfy footwear after walking about all day playing Pokémon Go, and you’ll need to whip up a hearty meal to replenish yourself afterwards - so clearly the Pokémon Company knows what we simple humans need.

We can imagine these new Pokémon Soda Pop plushies, designed by artist F*Kaori, will fly off the shelves, so we better not dilly dally. Read on to see what cuddly delights await!

New Pokémon Soda Pop plush revealed: All plushies, prices and where to buy them

The New Pokémon Soda Pop plushies can be purchased from the Pokémon Center.

Below are all the new Pokémon Soda Pop plushies that have just been released, as well as how much they cost and where to buy them:

Pikachu Soda Pop Plush

A plush toy of the Pokémon Pikachu
Pikachu Soda Pop Plush. Nintendo, Creatures inc., GAME FREAK inc., Pokémon

Mudkip Soda Pop Plush

A plush toy of the Pokémon Mudkip
Mudkip Soda Pop Plush. Nintendo, Creatures inc., GAME FREAK inc., Pokémon

Porygon Soda Pop Plush

A plush toy of the Pokémon Porygon
Porygon Soda Pop Plush. Nintendo, Creatures inc., GAME FREAK inc., Pokémon

Eevee Soda Pop Plush

A plush toy of the Pokémon Eevee
Eevee Soda Pop Plush. Nintendo, Creatures inc., GAME FREAK inc., Pokémon

Chikorita Soda Pop Plush

A plush toy of the Pokémon Chikorita
Chikorita Soda Pop Plush. Nintendo, Creatures inc., GAME FREAK inc., Pokémon

Psyduck Soda Pop Plush

A plush toy of the Pokémon Psyduck
Psyduck Soda Pop Plush. Nintendo, Creatures inc., GAME FREAK inc., Pokémon

Jirachi Soda Pop Plush

A plush toy of the Pokémon Jirachi
Jirachi Soda Pop Plush. Nintendo, Creatures inc., GAME FREAK inc., Pokémon

Pichu Soda Pop Plush

A plush toy of the Pokémon Pichu
Pichu Soda Pop Plush. Nintendo, Creatures inc., GAME FREAK inc., Pokémon

Oddish Soda Pop Plush

A plush toy of the Pokémon Oddish
Oddish Soda Pop Plush. Nintendo, Creatures inc., GAME FREAK inc., Pokémon

Litwick Soda Pop Plush

A plush toy of the Pokémon Litwick
Litwick Soda Pop Plush. Nintendo, Creatures inc., GAME FREAK inc., Pokémon

Mew Soda Pop Plush

A plush toy of the Pokémon Mew
Mew Soda Pop Plush. Nintendo, Creatures inc., GAME FREAK inc., Pokémon

Bounsweet Soda Pop Plush

A plush toy of the Pokémon Bounsweet
Bounsweet Soda Pop Plush. Nintendo, Creatures inc., GAME FREAK inc., Pokémon

Bellossom Soda Pop Plush

A plush toy of the Pokémon Bellossom
Bellossom Soda Pop Plush. Nintendo, Creatures inc., GAME FREAK inc., Pokémon

Marill Soda Pop Plush

A plush toy of the Pokémon Marill
Marill Soda Pop Plush. Nintendo, Creatures inc., GAME FREAK inc., Pokémon

Larvitar Soda Pop Plush

A plush toy of the Pokémon Larvitar
Larvitar Soda Pop Plush. Nintendo, Creatures inc., GAME FREAK inc., Pokémon

Smoochum Soda Pop Plush

A plush toy of the Pokémon Smoochum
Smoochum Soda Pop Plush. Nintendo, Creatures inc., GAME FREAK inc., Pokémon

Jigglypuff Soda Pop Plush

A plush toy of the Pokémon Jigglypuff
Jigglypuff Soda Pop Plush. Nintendo, Creatures inc., GAME FREAK inc., Pokémon

Solosis Soda Pop Plush

A plush toy of the Pokémon Solosis
Solosis Soda Pop Plush. Nintendo, Creatures inc., GAME FREAK inc., Pokémon

Togepi Soda Pop Plush

A plush toy of the Pokémon Togepi
Togepi Soda Pop Plush. Nintendo, Creatures inc., GAME FREAK inc., Pokémon

Raichu Soda Pop Plush

A plush toy of the Pokémon Raichu
Raichu Soda Pop Plush. Nintendo, Creatures inc., GAME FREAK inc., Pokémon

Minun Soda Pop Plush

A plush toy of the Pokémon Minun
Minun Soda Pop Plush. Nintendo, Creatures inc., GAME FREAK inc., Pokémon

Phanpy Soda Pop Plush

A plush toy of the Pokémon Phanby
Phanpy Soda Pop Plush. Nintendo, Creatures inc., GAME FREAK inc., Pokémon

Plusle Soda Pop Plush

A plush toy of the Pokémon Plusle
Plusle Soda Pop Plush. Nintendo, Creatures inc., GAME FREAK inc., Pokémon

And that's them all! Keep in mind there are Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle to choose from, too, but these were released a wee while back.

