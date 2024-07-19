New Pokémon Crocs revealed: All styles, prices and where to buy them
Be the king of cool...
Few clothing items have skirted the extremes of trendiness quite like crocs. Once the epitome of dad-wear, in recent years they have somehow become chic. And now that new Pokémon Crocs have been revealed, what becomes of them next is anyone's guess.
Revealed on footwear website Sole Retriever, the new range consists of four unique and colourful crocs.
Each one is based on a particular Pokémon, all of which have a very different energy about them.
If you're fashion conscious, buying a pair will be quite a risk. But let's take a look at them anyway.
When do the new Pokémon Crocs come out?
Firstly, when can we get our hands on this unique new range of footwear?
At the time of writing, all we know is that they'll come out sometime in 2024. So expect to see these glorious sliders on a pavement near you in the next five months.
They could even be a festive present for the one you love...
Where to buy the new Pokémon Crocs
As they're not available to buy at the moment, we can't provide a link to the page. However, keep checking the Crocs website.
There also seems to be a sales page on the Sole Retriever website, although they're not available to buy yet.
As soon as they become available, we'll be sure to update this page.
All the new Pokémon Crocs styles
As seen in the pictures shared by Sole Retriever, there are four new designs to choose from. Each one is inspired by a very different type of Pokémon.
Let's take a look at them.
Gengar Classic Croc
These purple crocs are based on ghost-type Pokémon Gengar.
They cost $70 (UK price tbc).
Charizard Classic Croc
These fiery sliders are based on the daddy of one of the OG starter families. A picture of Charizard features on each shoe.
They'll set you back $70.
Snorlax Classic Croc
If you're having a lazy day, then why not express yourself with a pair of Snorlax Crocs?
These blue sliders will set you back $70.
Jigglypuff Classic Crocs
On the other hand, if you're struggling to get some shuteye, these pink Jigglypuff crocs might be just the thing for you. The iconic pink Pokémon sings its song of slumber on the right slider.
As with the others, it's $70.
