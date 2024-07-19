Each one is based on a particular Pokémon, all of which have a very different energy about them.

If you're fashion conscious, buying a pair will be quite a risk. But let's take a look at them anyway.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When do the new Pokémon Crocs come out?

Firstly, when can we get our hands on this unique new range of footwear?

More like this

At the time of writing, all we know is that they'll come out sometime in 2024. So expect to see these glorious sliders on a pavement near you in the next five months.

They could even be a festive present for the one you love...

Where to buy the new Pokémon Crocs

As they're not available to buy at the moment, we can't provide a link to the page. However, keep checking the Crocs website.

There also seems to be a sales page on the Sole Retriever website, although they're not available to buy yet.

As soon as they become available, we'll be sure to update this page.

All the new Pokémon Crocs styles

As seen in the pictures shared by Sole Retriever, there are four new designs to choose from. Each one is inspired by a very different type of Pokémon.

Let's take a look at them.

Gengar Classic Croc

Gengar Classic Croc. Sole Retriever

These purple crocs are based on ghost-type Pokémon Gengar.

They cost $70 (UK price tbc).

Charizard Classic Croc

Charizard Classic Croc. Sole Retriever

These fiery sliders are based on the daddy of one of the OG starter families. A picture of Charizard features on each shoe.

They'll set you back $70.

Snorlax Classic Croc

Snorlax Classic Croc. Sole Retriever

If you're having a lazy day, then why not express yourself with a pair of Snorlax Crocs?

These blue sliders will set you back $70.

Jigglypuff Classic Crocs

Jigglypuff Classic Crocs. Sole Retriever

On the other hand, if you're struggling to get some shuteye, these pink Jigglypuff crocs might be just the thing for you. The iconic pink Pokémon sings its song of slumber on the right slider.

As with the others, it's $70.

Read more on Pokémon:

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.