Pokemon Go Cliff Counters May 2021: How to defeat the Team Go Rocket leader

If you want to defeat Cliff in Pokemon Go, you’ll need to put together a powerful Pokemon team, a beefed-up crew of critters that can counter everything this Team Go Rocket leader throws at you.

Although this mid-tier villain has been in the game for a while, the best Cliff counters changed recently because his line-up of potential Pokemon was altered. And because Cliff changed his tactics, now we have to change ours to match!

So if you’re struggling to beat Cliff in Pokemon Go, you’ve come to the right place to pick up some top tips. Read on and we’ll tell you all the essential details on how to counter Cliff and win the battle.

Best Cliff counters for Pokemon Go in May 2021

One of the things that makes Cliff tricky is the fact that there are seven potential Pokemon he could throw at you. The battle will last for three rounds, and the only one you can guarantee is the first one – he’ll always start off with Aerodactyl, but the other two rounds have three options each.

You need to prepared for each of the Pokemon that Cliff could send out in the second or third round of your battle, making sure you’ve got a decent counter in your back pocket for each of them. At a glance, then, this is what you need to know.

First round:

Aerodactyl (a Rock and Flying-type Pokemon, weak against Water, Ice, Rock, Steel or Electric attacks)

Second round:

Gallade (a Psychic and Fighting-type Pokemon, weak against Fairy, Flying, or Ghost attacks)

Slowking (a Water and Psychic-type Pokemon, weak against Electric, Grass, Ghost or Bug attacks)

Cradily (a Rock and Grass-type Pokemon, weak against Fighting, Ice, Bug or Steel attacks)

Third round:

Tyranitar (a Rock and Dark-type Pokemon, weak against Fighting, Fairy, Ground, Bug, Steel, Water and Grass attacks)

Dusknoir (a Ghost-type Pokemon, weak against Dark and Ghost attacks)

Mamoswine (a Ground and Ice-type Pokemon, weak against Fire, Fighting, Grass, Water and Steel attacks)

If your battle party consisted of a powerful Water-type, a powerful Ghost-type and a powerful Fighting-type – let’s just say Blastoise, Gengar and Machamp – you would have all of the bases covered.

It’s also worth noting that you can re-pick your team after losing to Cliff once, by opting for a rematch at the same location, which should mean that Cliff makes the same picks again – but you’ll know who you’re up against, so you can make your own picks more wisely. And if you want more tips, keep reading!

Best Aerodactyl counters in Pokemon Go

When you’re going up against Cliff’s Aerodactyl, you need a Pokemon that can dish out Water, Ice, Rock, Steel or Electric attacks.

Most players who’ve been playing Pokemon Go for a while will probably have at least one powerful Water-type Pokemon in their arsenal. So if you’ve got a Blastoise that you’ve been training up since the early days of the game, now would be a great time to send it into battle.

Blastoise’s attacks, such as Water Gun and Hydro Cannon, should make short work of Aerodactyl. Or if Water-types aren’t your thing, check your Pokedex and pull out your strongest Ice, Rock, Steel or Electric creature.

Best Gallade counters in Pokemon Go

Gallade is weak against Fairy, Flying, or Ghost attacks, so that should give you some ideas when it comes to picking out your perfect counter.

It’s worth noting that a couple of other Pokemon in Cliff’s team are also weak against Ghost attacks, so it might be wise to put a Ghost-type like Gengar into your battle party just in case.

With the moves Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball up its spooky sleeve, Gengar should be able to take down Gallade and a few of Cliff’s other critters.

Best Slowking counters in Pokemon Go

Slowking is weak against Electric, Grass, Bug, Dark and Ghost-type attacks, which should give you plenty of choices. Again, if you’ve brought a Gengar with you, this would be a great time to use it.

Alternatively, you could opt for a powerful Electric-type like Raikou, a Dark-type like Umbreon or any particularly strong Bug/Grass-type Pokemon that you’ve got lying around.

Best Cradily counters in Pokemon Go

Weak against Fighting, Ice, Bug and Steel-type attacks, Cradily shouldn’t be too tricky to defeat if you’ve come prepared.

If you brought a Mamoswine with you, its icy attacks Powder Snow and Avalanche would come in very handy right now. (They also would’ve helped against Aerodactyl.)

Lucario would also be a strong choice in this stage of the battle, with a Steel-type move (Bullet Punch) and a Fighting-type move (Aura Sphere) to choose from.

Best Tyranitar counters in Pokemon Go

With Tyranitar being weak against Fighting, Fairy, Ground, Bug, Steel, Water and Grass-type attacks, again you should have plenty to choose from here.

If you did bring a Blastoise to deal with Aerodactyl, it should also do the trick against Tyranitar. Likewise, if you brought a Lucario to counteract Cradily, its Aura Sphere attack would come in handy again now.

Best Dusknoir counters in Pokemon Go

Dusknoir is only weak against Dark and Ghost-type attacks, so you’ll need to make sure you have something along those lines in your battle party – just in case Cliff chooses to send out his Dusknoir.

If you brought a Gengar to face off with Gallade or Slowking (as we recommended earlier), this is another time at which you could deploy it. A Darkrai or Weavile would also do the trick.

Best Mamoswine counters in Pokemon Go

And finally, there’s a chance that Cliff might send out a Mamoswine, which is weak against Fighting, Fire, Grass, Water or Steel-type moves.

If you did bring a Blastoise (or the powerful Water-type of your choice), you could use it again now. Same with Lucario and Machamp, who we recommended earlier as well.

It’s probably not worth bringing a Fire-type, since no one else in Cliff’s party is weak against fire. But if you’ve got a Water, Fighting, Grass or Steel-type in your battle party, now’s the time to use it!

If you take all of those weaknesses into account when you’re putting together your battle party, you should be able to come up with some powerful Cliff counters that will help you take him down! Good luck.

