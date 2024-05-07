Fortnite Star Wars quests: Full list of challenges and rewards in all modes
The wonderful world of Star Wars has once again descended on the battle royale island of Fortnite, bringing with it dozens of quests to complete and plenty of exciting goodies to unlock.
Kicking off as part of May the 4th Celebrations, the likes of Darth Vader, Chewbacca, Luke Skywalker, Lando Calrissian and more have been added in one way or another.
Whether as a boss battle, a premium skin or quest-related item, it's a good time to be a fan of a galaxy far, far away.
Expected to last for a couple of months, those looking to unlock everything that the Fortnite Star Wars crossover has up for grabs will need to get busy to avoid missing out.
There's plenty to do already and plenty more on the way in the near future, so we've rounded up all the challenges and rewards you need to know for every Star Wars quest so far.
Fortnite Star Wars quests: Full list of challenges and rewards
There are a range of Star Wars quests in Fortnite across every mode, be that the general Battle Royale, Fortnite Festival, LEGO Fortnite or Rocket Racing.
All quests and their rewards can be found below.
Fortnite Star Wars quests in Battle Royale
The first set of Star Wars quests in the Battle Royale mode was rolled out as part of the crossover's launch on 3rd May 2024. Labelled as "Part 1 – Luke and Chewbacca", completing each challenge rewards 5,000 XP.
See below for the full list of Fortnite Star Wars quests for Part 1 – Luke and Chewbacca:
- Eliminate a Stormtrooper and collect their E-11 Rifle – 5,000 XP
- Travel 1,300 distance away from where you start the match – 5,000 XP
- Place three times in the top 10 players remaining in different matches – 5,000 XP
- Hit players from 50 meters or more 20 times – 5,000 XP
- Deal 327 damage to opponents wielding an Imperial weapon – 5,000 XP
- Eliminate 12 opponents with the Bowcaster or melee weapon – 5,000 XP
- Blast four players with charged attacks from the Bowcaster – 5,000 XP
- Survive taking 300 damage from opponents in a single match – 5,000 XP
The second set of quests surrounding Lando and the Empire will be added on 7th May 2024. We'll make sure to update this piece with those challenges once live.
Fortnite Star Wars quests in LEGO Fortnite
A new island has arrived in LEGO Fortnite, where the Rebel Village can be found and the following quests can be completed.
- Talk to Rebel Captain – 5,000 XP
- Invite a Villager to Come Explore With You – 5,000 XP
- Defeat 10 Enemies – 5,000 XP
- Travel to and Interact with the Rebel Village Square – 5,000 XP
- Help Complete a Rebel Building – 5,000 XP
- Add 12 Imperial Enemies to your Inventory in a Sandbox world – 5,000 XP
- Complete five Star Wars Quests in LEGO Fortnite – One Battle Pass Level
- Complete 10 Star Wars Quests in LEGO Fortnite – Unlock Rebel Officer's Room LEGO Decor Bundle
Fortnite Star Wars quests in Fortnite Festival
The much beloved Cantina Band song was added to Fortnite Festival, with various quests surrounding the memorable tune. More quests are expected to be added in the coming weeks.
- Earn 10,000 Points while playing Cantina Band – 5,000 XP
- Earn six Stars while playing Cantina Band – 5,000 XP
- Play a setlist of two or more songs – 5,000 XP
- Score 15,000 points playing sustains – 5,000 XP
- Complete four Star Wars Quests in LEGO Fortnite – One Battle Pass Level
- Complete seven Star Wars Quests in LEGO Fortnite – Unlock Seven-string Hallikset Guitar
Fortnite Star Wars quests in Rocket Racing
Likewise, Rocket Racing has been taken over by the sci-fi space opera, with numerous quests up for grabs. More quests are expected to be added in the coming weeks.
- Get a Startline Boost 15 times of at Least 50 per cent in Races – 5,000 XP
- Beat 20 Other Players Total in Races – 5,000 XP
- Pass 30 Other Players Total While Using Turbo in Races – 5,000 XP
- Complete 25 Runs in Speed Run – 5,000 XP
- Travel 150,000 Total Distance in Speed Run – 5,000 XP
- Hit 30 Boost Pads in Speed Run – 5,000 XP
- Drift 100,000 Total Distance – 5,000 XP
- Activate Turbo 50 Times – 5,000 XP
- Fly 75,000 Total Distance – 5,000 XP
- Complete seven Star Wars Quests in Rocket Racing – One Battle Pass Level
- Complete 14 Star Wars Quests in Rocket Racing – Unlock Energy Binders Trail
Fortnite is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Store.
