Concert Week has been around in the US for a decade, but now Live Nation has expanded it into the UK with over 40,000 tickets set to be released.

The special offer will go live at midday on Thursday 9th May, giving you the chance to pick up those tickets you sadly missed out on the first time.

Whether you love rock icons like Bryan Adams or Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, 2000’s stars like McFly or JLS, or pop stars like Becky Hill, Live Nation will have something to suit you.

So, let’s get this party started with our guide to concert week, and how to get yourself some cheap tickets.

Shop concert tickets from £25 at Live Nation

We have a whole guide to how to get cheap concert tickets, plus, how to get cheap theatre tickets.

How does Live Nation Concert Week sale work?

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Concert Week is a limited-time offer that puts the price of thousands of concert tickets down to just £25.

The promotion has run in the US for 10 years and is now being expanded to more than 20 other countries, including the UK.

This week, over 40,000 tickets are being reduced across a range of genres such as hip-hop, country, R&B, Metal, Pop, Rock and more.

When is Live Nation Concert Week?

Concert Week runs from today, Monday 6th May, until Friday 10th May.

However, you won’t actually be able to buy the discounted tickets until noon on Thursday 9th May.

How to get £25 Live Nation Concert Week discounted tickets

Tickets for Concert Week will be available for a strictly limited time, from 12pm (midday) on Thursday 9th May to 12pm on Friday 10th May.

To get the tickets, we’d suggest heading over to the Concert Week homepage and selecting the artist you want to see before noon on Thursday. Then once the sale goes live, pick the “Concert Week Promotion” ticket type and put it in your basket.

Remember, the tickets will go on a first come first serve basis, so you’ll need to be speedy.

Plus, if you want to go see an artist in the US, you can find $25 tickets at Live Nation US.

Shop concert tickets from $25 at Live Nation US

Who can I see for £25 in Live Nation’s Concert Week sale?

Tom Jones. Getty/Mike Marsland

Live Nation has released a list of over 70 artists participating in concert week, so here they are:

Air

Avril Lavigne

Becky Hill

Bruce Dickinson

Bryan Adams

Busted

Cian Ducrot

Damian Marley

Deacon Blue

Dizzee Rascal

DJ Spoony

Doja Cat

Eric Prydz

F&S

Fat Freddy's Drop

Future Islands

Giggs

Glass Animals

Grace Jones

Gregory Porter

Highways

Hozier

IDLES

Jack Savoretti

James

James Arthur

Jess Glynne

JLS

Jungle

Kaiser Chiefs

Katherine Jenkins

Leftfield & Orbital

Limp Bizkit

Loyle Carner

Madness

Major League DJz

Mana

Marcus King

McFly

Melanie Martinez

New Order

Nile Rodgers & CHIC

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

Ocean Colour Scene

Offset

Olly Murs

Paloma Faith

Paul Heaton

Pete Tong presents Ibiza Classics

Placebo

Popcaan

Raver Tots

Reggae Fest

Richard Ashcroft

Rick Astley

Roni Size

Rudimental

Scooter

Shania Twain

Simple Minds

Sister Sledge

The Black Crowes

The Cadillac Three

The Compozers

The Corrs

The House & Garage Orchestra

The National

The Roots, De La Soul, The Pharcyde

The Streets

Tiesto

Tom Jones

Trippie Redd

Underworld

Van Morrison

Wallows

Yussef Dayes

ZZ Top

