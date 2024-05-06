Avril Lavigne, Doja Cat or Tom Jones tickets for only £25 as Live Nation sale starts today
Over 40,000 tickets have been released for Shania Twain, McFly, New Order and so much more.
With concert ticket prices going through the roof, we bring a ray of hope to music fans: Live Nation Concert Week begins today.
This limited-time promotion reduces the cost of concert tickets to just £25 for more than 70 major artists including Avril Lavigne, Doja Cat, Tom Jones and more.
Concert Week has been around in the US for a decade, but now Live Nation has expanded it into the UK with over 40,000 tickets set to be released.
The special offer will go live at midday on Thursday 9th May, giving you the chance to pick up those tickets you sadly missed out on the first time.
Whether you love rock icons like Bryan Adams or Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, 2000’s stars like McFly or JLS, or pop stars like Becky Hill, Live Nation will have something to suit you.
So, let’s get this party started with our guide to concert week, and how to get yourself some cheap tickets.
Shop concert tickets from £25 at Live Nation
We have a whole guide to how to get cheap concert tickets, plus, how to get cheap theatre tickets.
Jump to:
- How does Live Nation Concert Week work?
- When is Live Nation Concert Week?
- How to get £25 Live Nation Concert Week tickets
- Who can I see for £25 in Live Nation’s Concert Week?
How does Live Nation Concert Week sale work?
Concert Week is a limited-time offer that puts the price of thousands of concert tickets down to just £25.
The promotion has run in the US for 10 years and is now being expanded to more than 20 other countries, including the UK.
This week, over 40,000 tickets are being reduced across a range of genres such as hip-hop, country, R&B, Metal, Pop, Rock and more.
When is Live Nation Concert Week?
Concert Week runs from today, Monday 6th May, until Friday 10th May.
However, you won’t actually be able to buy the discounted tickets until noon on Thursday 9th May.
How to get £25 Live Nation Concert Week discounted tickets
Tickets for Concert Week will be available for a strictly limited time, from 12pm (midday) on Thursday 9th May to 12pm on Friday 10th May.
To get the tickets, we’d suggest heading over to the Concert Week homepage and selecting the artist you want to see before noon on Thursday. Then once the sale goes live, pick the “Concert Week Promotion” ticket type and put it in your basket.
Remember, the tickets will go on a first come first serve basis, so you’ll need to be speedy.
Plus, if you want to go see an artist in the US, you can find $25 tickets at Live Nation US.
Who can I see for £25 in Live Nation’s Concert Week sale?
Live Nation has released a list of over 70 artists participating in concert week, so here they are:
- Air
- Avril Lavigne
- Becky Hill
- Bruce Dickinson
- Bryan Adams
- Busted
- Cian Ducrot
- Damian Marley
- Deacon Blue
- Dizzee Rascal
- DJ Spoony
- Doja Cat
- Eric Prydz
- F&S
- Fat Freddy's Drop
- Future Islands
- Giggs
- Glass Animals
- Grace Jones
- Gregory Porter
- Highways
- Hozier
- IDLES
- Jack Savoretti
- James
- James Arthur
- Jess Glynne
- JLS
- Jungle
- Kaiser Chiefs
- Katherine Jenkins
- Leftfield & Orbital
- Limp Bizkit
- Loyle Carner
- Madness
- Major League DJz
- Mana
- Marcus King
- McFly
- Melanie Martinez
- New Order
- Nile Rodgers & CHIC
- Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
- Ocean Colour Scene
- Offset
- Olly Murs
- Paloma Faith
- Paul Heaton
- Pete Tong presents Ibiza Classics
- Placebo
- Popcaan
- Raver Tots
- Reggae Fest
- Richard Ashcroft
- Rick Astley
- Roni Size
- Rudimental
- Scooter
- Shania Twain
- Simple Minds
- Sister Sledge
- The Black Crowes
- The Cadillac Three
- The Compozers
- The Corrs
- The House & Garage Orchestra
- The National
- The Roots, De La Soul, The Pharcyde
- The Streets
- Tiesto
- Tom Jones
- Trippie Redd
- Underworld
- Van Morrison
- Wallows
- Yussef Dayes
- ZZ Top
