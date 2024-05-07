Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are both out of the competition through injury, though Novak Djokovic will return to action, ensuring Nadal doesn't have a completely spotless run.

In the women's game, Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka will be determined to push hard in Rome following their final showdown in Madrid at the weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Italian Open 2024 tennis tournament.

When is the Italian Open 2024?

The tournament begins on Wednesday 8th May 2024 and runs until the men's final on Sunday 19th May 2024.

Play begins from around 11am UK time each day.

How to watch and live stream Italian Open 2024 in the UK

You can watch the Italian Open 2024 live on Sky Sports.

You can add Sky Sports channels from just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

