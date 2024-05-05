When 21-year-old Teddy entered Cardiff Central, he floored Mika and Lang Lang with his determination to learn and play the piano.

Teddy told Winkleman: "The piano has played a huge part in my life. I'm from Nairobi [in] Kenya. So I used to save money, which my mum gave to me for lunch to school. I would save up and go to the [internet café] and watch pianists like Lang Lang and other classical pianists."

Teddy on The Piano. Channel 4 / Nic Serpell-Rand

Speaking to the camera, Teddy explained he would draw out a keyboard on cardboard and try to play notes, imagining it was the real thing.

Teddy was then fortunate enough to discover a real keyboard, and when he began to play, "everything just clicked".

After he took up piano, an English pianist travelled to Kenya and encouraged Teddy to apply to schools, leaving Lang Lang and Mika shocked.

Teddy then began to play Prelude from Suite Bergamasqu, but Lang Lang noted it was "a bit stiff" and wanted the performance to be "more of an improvisation".

After being met with an applause from a growing crowd, the usually hidden judges asked him to play again and "let it flow".

"Let it come from here," Mika told Teddy as he pointed to his heart.

It was this performance that sealed the deal, as the pair chose Teddy to perform in the final concert!

"There is one person to be invited to be on the stage," Lang Lang begun. "I am really touched by their determination and the love for piano", before revealing the person was Teddy.

"It never crossed my mind that I would be somewhere in the UK," he said. "Then, all of a sudden, you get hit by the most incredible news I've ever had. Honestly, I've not words to explain what just happened."

Next week, the trio are headed to Edinburgh! There will be surprises, tears and dilemmas as decisions must be made to bring one pianist to the final concert.

The Piano season 2 continues on Sundays at 9pm on Channel 4.

