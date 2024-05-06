MK Dons, who were relegated from League One last campaign, had to settle for a play-off spot, and they face Crawley, who finished in seventh place and eight points behind Williamson's side.

MK Dons had an average away record this campaign (won nine, drawn four, lost 10) and Crawley's home record is pretty similar.

This tie could be decided by the Red Devils' trip to Stadium MK in the second leg, with MK Dons losing just four of their 23 home games this season.

Crawley, who last played in League One in 2015, snuck into the play-offs on the final day of the season, with Scott Lindsey's side beating Grimsby 2-0 to secure the seventh spot ahead of Barrow.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crawley Town v MK Dons on TV and online.

When is Crawley Town v MK Dons?

Crawley Town v MK Dons will take place on Monday 6th May 2024.

Crawley Town v MK Dons kick-off time

Crawley Town v MK Dons will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Crawley Town v MK Dons on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 2:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Crawley Town v MK Dons online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Crawley Town v MK Dons odds

