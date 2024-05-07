The prequel-style show, which was also filmed for television, follows the character of patriarch Thomas Shelby – originally portrayed by Cillian Murphy in the BBC drama – and the Shelby family in post-war industrial Birmingham.

Speaking about how the dance event is different to the television show, Knight previously told Radio Times magazine: "This is very much Tommy and Grace. It's their love story."

The nominations for the BAFTA Television Awards 2024 were announced back in March, with The Crown, Black Mirror and Happy Valley leading the way.

The awards celebrate the finest small screen work across all genres, including hit dramas The Gold and Happy Valley, international series The Bear and Beef, and factual entertainment programmes Celebrity Race Across the World and The Dog House.

Comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan will return to host the glamorous ceremony following their turn last year.

Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett will host the BAFTA TV Awards 2024. BAFTA/Rachell Smith

Beckett said: "Romesh and I are absolutely buzzing to be back hosting the BAFTAs. We’ve not seen or spoken to each other since last year when we hosted so it will be good to catch up.

"It's a real privilege to continually get work together even though our friendship is fake and completely fabricated for commercial gain."

Ranganathan added: "I really thought I'd done enough last year to be asked to host it solo this time, but hosting it with Rob again is also an honour, I suppose."

The BAFTA TV Awards with P&O Cruises air on BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday 12th May 2024.

