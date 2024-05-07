Rankin will next be seen on our screens as Detective Sergeant John Rebus in BBC's exciting Rebus reboot series but chatting exclusively to RadioTimes.com, we couldn't pass up the opportunity to quiz him a little on what we can expect for his Outlander character.

Rankin revealed: "So, in the next part of season seven with him going back to him trying to find Jem, that's going to be the main plot point for his story. So that's quite an exciting adventure that takes him away from his usual sort of family.

"We usually find him with his wife Brianna. So, we'll get to see him sort of go on a bit of a journey with Buck, which is good fun. We see their relationship develop and how that unfolds."

Outlander season 7: Roger (Richard Rankin) and Brianna (Sophie Skelton) Starz/Lionsgate+

Things obviously haven't been the most plain-sailing between Roger and Buck (Diarmaid Murtagh) but with Buck's surprise appearance in Outlander season 7 part 1, it looks as though the pair could be on the right track to repairing old tensions.

Season five obviously saw Buck turn Roger over to the militia by telling them that he was a Regulator, resulting in Roger being hung and nearly being killed. So, it's safe to say that the family members are real foes with a lot of understandable strife between them.

But Buck stepped up at the end of Outlander season 7 part 1 when Roger made the difficult decision to leave the fairly new peaceful abyss of 1980s Scotland to step through the stones in search of his and Bri's son, Jemmy.

Jemmy was kidnapped by supposed friend and Bri's work colleague Rob Cameron (Chris Fulton) and not being able to call the police about the matter, Roger takes matters into his own hands and goes with Buck to travel back in time to find Jemmy.

Despite their differences, Buck goes with Roger as it's his time period that they're travelling back to and so, we can anticipate some bonding for the family members.

As for what that will spell for Brianna (Sophie Skelton) who is left in Scotland by herself, we can only imagine what kind of worry she'll be set to go through with no way of getting any word from her husband.

It was quite the cliffhanger to leave the series on and speaking previously to RadioTimes.com about the mid-season finale, executive producer Maril Davis said: "Obviously with Brianna, Roger and Buck, leaving their story in a really devastating moment. There’s nothing worse than thinking, I’m sure, that your kid is somewhere else in a different time period – it’s really horrifying.

"I think it’s just a great way to wrap up the mid-season finale and leave people wondering what will happen. And it’s true, all bets are off in some ways. We’re heading into our last season and anything can happen."

For now, Outlander fans will just have to wait patiently to see how things will unfold but can see Rankin in the upcoming Rebus series as the titular detective. Speaking about the new role, which is based on the Ian Rankin novels, Rankin also told RadioTimes.com that "it is definitely my take".

He said: " There's no point in trying to go back and rehash or mimic or copy anything that was done before. I watched a lot of Ken Stott's version. I think I saw all of John Hannah's version, but I didn't go back to reference them in any way, I didn't think that was going to be in any way helpful. Plus, we're not we're not quite the same characters anyway.

"So yeah, you know, I was very excited to get into this and sort of had a lot of my own ideas and how I wanted to portray the character and what I wanted to bring to and yeah, I'm hoping that that's, that's what I've done."

Outlander season 7 part 2 will be available to stream on Starz in the US and on MGM in the UK. You can buy Diana Gabaldon's books on Amazon.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.