Rovers, who were relegated from League One in 2022, are unbeaten in their last 12 League Two games, and they'll be hoping that form continues into the play-offs.

Crewe, who were relegated alongside Doncaster in 2022, secured sixth after drawing 1-1 at Colchester on the final day of the season.

Lee Bell's side have struggled to find form in recent weeks, with Crewe winning just one of their last nine league games.

More like this

They'll be well aware of Doncaster's fine run - however, the play-offs are a lottery, and Crewe will be hoping to make the most of their home advantage on Monday evening.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crewe Alexandra v Doncaster on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Crewe Alexandra v Doncaster?

Crewe Alexandra v Doncaster will take place on Monday 6th May 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Crewe Alexandra v Doncaster kick-off time

Crewe Alexandra v Doncaster will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Crewe Alexandra v Doncaster on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 5:15pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Crewe Alexandra v Doncaster online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Crewe Alexandra v Doncaster odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Crewe Alexandra (17/10) Draw (13/5) Doncaster (29/20)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.