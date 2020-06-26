What’s new on Netflix in July 2020 – all the shows and movies coming soon

With the coronavirus pandemic continuing to disrupt the TV and film industry, you’d be forgiven for thinking that Netflix might run out of series and films to add to the platform any time now – but the good news is that July still sees a wealth of new materials.

The month sees the return of popular show The Umbrella Academy – which stars Ellen Page and is based on the comic-book series created by Gerard Way – for its second season, while Spanish-language drama series Cable Girls draws to a close after six seasons.

As far as new shows are concerned, the likely highlights are Cursed, a re-imagining of the Arthurian legend starring 13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford; The Baby-Sitters Club, a modern update of Ann M Martin’s beloved books with a cast that includes Alicia Silverstone; and the brilliantly named Warrior Nun – a fantasy series based on a comic series of the same name.

And there’s also a reboot of Unsolved Mysteries – a legendary American docuseries that investigates some of the strangest cold cases and paranormal phenomena in the world, and that returns to the air for the first time in over decade.

On the movie front there’s plenty to get excited about, too: Charlize Theron stars in new big-budget superhero flick The Old Guard alongside Kiki Layne, Harry Melling and Chiwetel Ejiofor, hit teen romcom The Kissing Booth gets a sequel, and there are new international films from Thailand and Italy.

If you’re still on the hunt for Netflix’s June releases we have the schedule.

Read on for our pick of the July list.

Wednesday 1st July

Anne Frank – Parallel Stories Helen Mirren retraces Anne Frank’s life through the pages of her diary in this affecting documentary

Cleo & Cuquin season 1 Spanish language animated series targeted at pre-school aged children

Say I Do Reality show in which couples enjoy surprise weddings organised by experts

Under the Riccione Sun Italian language film that follows a group of holidaying teenagers and their summer crushes

Unsolved Mysteries season 15 The legendary mystery docuseries has been rebooted by Netflix after just over a decade off the air

Plus older films arriving on, or returning to, the platform:

The Courier (2019)

Flipper (1996)

For a Good Time Call… (2012)

The Green Mile (1999)

All of the Jurassic Park films: Jurassic Park (1993) The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), Jurassic Park III (2001), Jurassic World (2015), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Midnight in Paris (2011)

The Nut Job (2014)

The Secret Garden (1993)

Shattered Memories (2018)

The Truman Show (1998)

Wrecked (2011)

You, Me and Dupree (2006)

Thursday 2nd July

Warrior Nun season 1 Fantasy drama based on the eponymous comic series by Ben Dunn, which sees an orphaned teenager gain superpowers and work for a sect of demon-hunting nuns

Friday 3rd July

The Baby-Sitters Club season 1 A modern update of Ann M Martin’s beloved books with a cast that includes Alicia Silverstone

Cable Girls season 6 The Spanish-language drama series set at a national telephone company in 1920s Spain returns for its final run

Desperados Comedy film about a woman who rushes to Mexico in a desperate attempt to delete a ranting email she sent to her new boyfriend

JU-ON: Origins season 1 Japanese horror series about a paranormal investigator who obsessively searches for a cursed home

Mission: Impossible – Fallout The most recent – and much acclaimed – entry in the long-running action franchise, with Tom Cruise returning as Ethan Hunt

Southern Survival The BattlBox crew tests out products designed to help people survive dangerous situations

Unfriended: Dark Web Horror sequel about a teen who finds a laptop with a cache of hidden files

Sunday 5th July

The Underclass Thai drama film about an elite program drop-out getting involved with a high school gang

Monday 6th July

The Hater Political thriller film about an ambitious young man who starts working in the dark world of social media smear tactics

Wednesday 8th July

Mucho Mucho Amor: the Legend of Walter Mercado Spanish language documentary about the famed and adored astrologer

Stateless season 1 Australian drama series about four series who intersect at an immigration detention centre

Thursday 9th July

Japan Sinks: 2020 season 1 Anime series set after a series of catastrophic earthquakes have devastated Japan

The Protector season 4 Fourth run for the Turkish fantasy series

Friday 10th July

The Claudia Kishi Club Documentary in which Asian-American creatives pay tribute to the iconic, stereotype-busting Baby-Sitters Club character

Dating Around: Brazil season 1 Brazilian version of the American reality series that sees singletons attempt to find love

Down to Earth with Zac Efron season 1 Following the actor around the world as he searches for healthy, sustainable ways to live

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space season 1 New series based on the popular children’s books

Hello Ninja: season 3 The return of the animated Canadian kids’ series

The Old Guard Charlize Theron stars in this new big-budget superhero flick, alongside Kiki Layne, Harry Melling and Chiwetel Ejiofor

Tuesday 14th July

The Business of Drugs A former CIA analyst investigates the economics of six illicit substances

Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser New set from the New Zealand stand-up

Wednesday 15th July

Dark Desire season 1 Mexican drama series about a married woman who spends a fateful weekend away from home, which changes the way she views those close to her

Skin Decision: Before and After season 1 Skin and beauty expert Nurse Jamie and plastic surgeon Dr Sheila Nazarian use the latest procedures to bring out their clients’ best selves

Thursday 16th July

Fatal Affair American drama film about a woman who realises an old friend poses more danger than she first imagined

Indian Matchmaking Matchmaker Sima Taparia guides clients in the US and India through the arranged marriage process

Friday 17th July

Kissing Game season 1 Adolescents in a Brazilian cattle-ranching town panic when they’re threatened by the outbreak of a contagious infection transmitted by kissing

Cursed season 1 This new series is a re-imagining of the Arthurian legend, starring 13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford

Father Soldier Son Documentary film that takes a look at a military family over a decade

Tuesday 21st July

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 2 Second outing for the German coming-of-age comedy drama

Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking Final show from the comedian’s Stood Up tour

Street Food: Latin America season 1 Food and travel documentary series

Wednesday 22nd July

Fear City: New York vs the Mafia Limited true-crime documentary series

Love on the Spectrum season 1 Documentary examining the difficulties that young adults on the autistic spectrum experience in the world of dating

Norsemen season 3 The spoof Viking sitcom is back

Signs season 1 Polish crime drama about the murder of a young woman

Thursday 23rd July

The Larva Island Movie Film sequel to the hit Korean comedy series

Friday 24th July

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing Kids’ spin-off series

The Kissing Booth 2 Sequel to the hit teen romcom starring Joey King and Jacob Elordi

Sunday 26th July

Good Girls season 3 The comedy drama about three moms-turned-criminals is set to return for a third run

Tuesday 28th July

Last Chance U season 5 More from the sports documentary series, in which top athletes with difficult pasts turn to junior college football to turn their lives around

Friday 31st July

The Umbrella Academy season 2 The popular series adapted from Gerard Way’s comic-book series returns for a second run

Plus these TV shows (dates TBC):

Celebrity MasterChef S11-12

Derry Girls S2

Dracula S1

MasterChef S12-13

MasterChef: The Professionals S9-10

Motherland S1

24 Hours in A&E: Season 7

And films (dates TBC):

About a Boy (2002)

Amélie (2001)

Angela’s Ashes (1999)

Atonement (2007)

Behind the Candelabra (2013)

BlacKkKlansman (2018)

Burn after Reading (2008)

Dr Seuss’ The Lorax (2012)

Field of Dreams (1989)

Gladiator (2000)

Hot Fuzz (2007)

Joy (2015)

Knocked Up (2007)

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Schindler’s List (1993)

Spring Breakers (2012)

Terminator Salvation (2009)

Twins (1988)

