The biggest movie releases of 2019

From Avengers: Endgame to Toy Story 4, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to The Lion King, Disney has at least five films whipping up a storm at the global box office in 2019.

But there’s plenty more to get excited about as well as the box office big hitters, including the ≈ movie.

Here are the biggest and most anticipated movie releases still to come in 2019. Check back for more details and new additions as the year goes on, and scroll to the bottom for 2020’s big hitters…



It: Chapter Two – out now

The second part of Stephen King’s story finds the Losers Club 27 years after the events of the first film, and Pennywise is back to haunt them again… Read more

Starring: Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader

Downton Abbey movie – out now

Production has wrapped on the film, which is set to star Downton favourites Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery and Hugh Bonneville – and features a visit from the King and Queen. Read more

Starring: Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, Imelda Staunton

Hustlers – out now

A film based on the real-life story of a group of ex-strippers who conspired to swindle wealthy Wall Street bankers out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. As well as its stellar cast, Hustlers boasts producers Adam McKay and Will Ferrell (who teamed up for Anchorman, Step Brothers and more). Read more

Starring: Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Cardi B, Julia Stiles, Lizzo

Ad Astra – Out now

Brad Pitt plays an astronaut who travels to the outer edges of the solar system in a bid to track down his missing father (Tommy Lee Jones) and get to the bottom of a mystery that threatens the survival of Earth. Read more

Starring: Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones, Liv Tyler, Ruth Negga, Donald Sutherland

Rambo: Last Blood – out now

Sylvester Stallone is back as military hero John Rambo – a whopping 37 years on from the release of First Blood. This time he’s made it his mission to take down a sex-trafficking ring linked to a drug cartel. Read more

Starring: Sylvester Stallone, Paz Vega, Adrian Berraza, Yvette Monreal, Sergio Perris-Menchata