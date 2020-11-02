Best Black Friday deals 2020: best early offers as November begins

Black Friday deals are already underway in the UK, and we’re expecting more early offers as the big weekend approaches.

Black Friday itself is set to be another huge consumer event, with the whole of November essentially becoming a sale month. Black Friday is on 27th November this year with Cyber Monday following straight after on 30th November, just in time for the Christmas shopping season.

Following the government’s announcement for a new national lockdown in England during November, we now know that non-essential shops will be closed for Black Friday (in England at least). This means there will be more competition between retailers (and shoppers) online and the deals could be bigger than ever before. And we won’t be seeing in-store only deals (like the Nintendo Switch Asda deal last year). We never see the same mad rush to band down shop doors on Black Friday and 98 per cent of shoppers were already planning to spend online, but this could be a major shift for the retailers themselves.

Despite Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday being so close together this year, early Amazon Black Friday deals are already live, running until 19th November. If you missed out on Prime Day, chances are you’ll be able to get your hands on similar products for Black Friday. We’ve already seen offers on toothbrushes and Shark vacuums that both proved popular on Prime Day.

Last year, there was about a 20 per cent uplift in traffic for people searching for deals in some regions, according to Adobe Analytics. This year, it’s expected that Brits will spend an estimated £7billion over the Black Friday weekend. In the US, this is even higher – around $58billion.

Some early Black Friday deals and sales have already begun and we expect more to follow as we have now entered November. Offers will continue for the next month at least, so we suggest bookmarking this page as we will be updating throughout the discount season with all the latest and best deals across UK and US retailers.

Early Black Friday deals

Black Friday may still be a few weeks away, but Black Friday deals are already live for certain brands ahead of 27th November and with the recent lockdown news, we expect more retailers to follow suit sooner rather than later. Early Black Friday deals are now part of the event just as much as Black Friday itself. We’ve rounded up some of the more competitive deals and early sales from major retailers:

Black Friday deals 2020 available now

It feels like Black Friday deals are released earlier and earlier each year, and 2020 is no different. We have already seen a number of early Amazon Black Friday deals go live already (running until 19th November), DELL has launched their Black Friday sneak peek sale and Wayfair is holding a 72 hour clearance sale. We’re closely watching retailers and monitoring prices to bring you the cheapest deals. So far, we have already seen discounted Nintendo Switch bundles, Argos toy deals, half price toys at Smyths, discounted electric toothbrushes at Amazon and price drops on Samsung phones, and we are still some way off from the day itself.

Amazon

Amazon’s early Black Friday deals have started and will run until 19th November. Deals change quickly, with some only lasting a day, but we’d recommend:

Very

You pick up a range of discounts across categories including tech and homewares in Very’s 50 percent off sale.

AO

There are early discounts to be found at AO, too. Know for white goods and appliances, but don’t miss their vacuum cleaner section and smart home offers.

Smyths Toys

Smyths Toys have launched a Super Savings sale which includes offers on Nerf, scooters and Avengers. See our Smyths Toys Black Friday page for more deals if you’re keen to get some Christmas presents in the bag.

John Lewis

Argos

Argos has offers on a range of toys including LEGO, Super Mario, Marvel, Fortnite and Nerf. To see what is on offer, and maybe even to tick off a few Christmas presents early, check out our Argos Black Friday deals page.

1/2 price off Mattel this week – Barbie, Thomas the Tank Engine and Hot Wheels.

Currys

What products will be on offer for Black Friday?

With Black Friday a little later in November this year, we expect – and have already seen – many retailers encouraging shoppers to use Black Friday sales to buy early Christmas presents.

And, according to research by Google, they might be right to do so. The data from Google showed that 22 per cent of Brits were considering their Christmas purchases three to six months before the big day last year.

Because of this, we expect to see big discounts in areas such as toys, gaming consoles, and tech – all of which are popular gifts.

Expect offers on home appliances such as coffee machines, too, as well as big name brands such as Le Creuset and Nespresso. Last year, some of John Lewis‘ most popular offers included 30 per cent off Le Creuset, 20 per cent off LEGO and £100 off the Dyson V11 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner.

PS5 pre-orders have already proved extremely popular, so we expect the console to continue to sell, with or without any deals. Much like last year, any discounted stock of the Nintendo Switch is likely to go fast, so we recommend taking advantage of Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals fast, if you haven’t been lucky enough to get your hands on one in recent months.

Game-wise, expect FIFA to be among the top deals, especially as FIFA 21 will be out along with the new PS5 and Xbox Series X – so expect PS4 and Xbox One deals as well as PSVR. Speaking of which, Nintendo Switch deals were among the best sellers last year.

Another big release of 2020 has been the long-anticipated iPhone 12. If you are interested on getting your hands on the new flagship Apple phone, we recommend waiting until Black Friday. Nothing is guaranteed but some great iPhone 12 deals are already beginning to surface.

Apple has also announced the new Apple Watch 6, and Apple Watch SE. With new items on their way, we expect the older Apple Watches to have deals on them. During Prime Day, Fitbits and Samsung wearables were also on sale.

And what about smart home devices? We also expect great deals around products like Amazon Echo and the Amazon Fire Stick hot off the heels of the new Echo Dot 8 and Amazon Fire Stick Lite. Kindle is also often on the deals list.

How does RadioTimes.com prepare for Black Friday? We keep an eye on prices in the lead up to Black Friday to make sure we’re recommending the cheapest and best deals in the weeks before and on the day. We also keep our deal pages up to date so you can check back and snap a good deal up during Black Friday. You can look over all our Black Friday content before the event to prepare yourself – whether that’s looking for a deal, a review or tech guides.

When is Black Friday 2020?

Black Friday falls on 27th November this year, meaning it’s less than a month before Christmas Day. The event began as a US tradition and therefore always falls on the Friday after Thanksgiving, which is always the last Thursday in November.

Cyber Monday follows on the first Monday after Black Friday every year, so this year it’s on 30th November.

The two events used to be markedly different in that shoppers would rush to the high streets for Black Friday, whereas Cyber Monday was exclusively reserved for online deals.

Black Friday has always tended to lean more towards tech products while Cyber Monday was more about lifestyle and a wider array of products, though this is no longer the case.

However, as so much of Black Friday is now about online shopping, the two events are often simply branded as Black Friday weekend. Now that a new lockdown has been announced, shoppers won’t be able to bag discounts in store during Black Friday, pushing more focus to online sales.

Expect deals in the week ahead too, though – 20th November will be a test run for many retailers so keep that in your diary also. For example, Currys runs its own Why Wait Sale during this week for those who are looking to save some money without the usual panic-buying that comes with Black Friday sales. Currys has also kicked off its early sales so keep an eye out as there will be deals already available.

How long is Black Friday?

While many shops run early Black Friday offers, Black Friday officially kicks off at midnight on 27th November (i.e. late night Thursday).

You’ll still see early deals, but the majority of deals will be available on the actual Black Friday weekend – with some retailers offering a week or a weekend of associated special offers.

How will Black Friday 2020 be different?

Black Friday 2020 should still bring with it plenty of discounts and offers, but we do expect there to be a few changes in shopping behaviour thanks to the pandemic – both economically and in terms of what deals are available. With non-essential shops closed in England, more savvy shoppers will turn to online deals and we expect retailers to try and match this demand.

Last year, the retailers went all out to compete with early Black Friday deals on key products. If we see a continuation of this, then TVs with smart options, 4K and HDR should be up for grabs and lower prices, and Apple should offer its usual deals on iPads and Airpods.

The Airpods Pro may mean we see older versions drop in price too. The same goes for the PS4 as the new PS5 is out this Holiday season, as well as Xbox Series X. Apple also has the new iPhone slated for November, so we can expect a few deals there and on older models. iPhone 11 may not be discounted as much though thanks to iPhone 12’s delay.

Where to find the best Black Friday deals?

We’ll be updating this page regularly so bookmark it and we’ll keep you updated on the best and cheapest deals throughout November 2020.

Are Black Friday deals real?

Yes, Black Friday deals are real. The deals are agreed with the brands and retailers so aren’t just flash sales even though that’s how they come across.

Sudden price drops are also used, which is more based on an algorithm. Take Amazon, for example, with its lightning deals.

Price-matching is also popular, with John Lewis and Currys PC World both running a price match promise.

The main issue isn’t so much whether deals are real but how good they are. Keep an eye on prices in the lead up to the day to ensure you are getting the best Black Friday deal you can. Sometimes you will see some items are cheaper after Black Friday, sometimes with price drops on Cyber Monday, but this is a usual practice too. The best thing to do is grab a deal if it is cheaper than usual and it’s a product you already wanted. You can read more about the difference between Black Friday and Cyber Monday in our guide.

Can Black Friday deals be returned?

Legally, you have the same rights to refund faulty items bought on sale as you do when they’re bought full price. If the item isn’t faulty – for instance, if you decide you simply didn’t like the product – then you need to check with the retailer. In the UK you need proof of purchase if you want to return an item, but if you just want a repair or to exchange you don’t need the warranty. You can read more in our guide to Black Friday returns.

Origin and history: What is Black Friday?

Back in November 1951, Black Friday was first mentioned. The Factory Management and Maintenance journal used the term to describe people calling in sick the day after Thanksgiving so they could get that extra day off.

US police also used the phrase Black Friday and Black Saturday to describe the intense traffic that happens around the season.

There was also a movement in 1961 from local government to change the shopping season to Big Friday or Big Saturday, but it never took off. The term Black Friday was seen as more fitting as it represented a shopping spree that pushed retailers ‘back into the black’ money-wise.

