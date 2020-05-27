20 puzzles and riddle questions and answers for your virtual pub quiz

If you feel as if all the mindless TV watching you’ve done during lockdown has killed off a few brain cells, not to fear. We’ve prepared some brain training riddles to get you and your mates thinking during your next virtual pub quiz.

Advertisement

Whether you’re taking to House Party, Google Hangouts, Zoom or Messenger, RadioTimes.com has you covered with questions and answers for when it’s your time to write your group’s pub quiz.

Once you’re done with our riddles and puzzles round, check out our TV, film, music, sport, general knowledge and other pub quiz rounds many other quizzes to ensure you never run out of questions.

Questions:

Sam’s mother has five children. March, April, May, June – what is the name of the fifth daughter? What goes up but never comes down? What word is pronounced the same if you take away four of its five letters? A farmer wants to get from river bank A to river bank B by crossing a river with his fox, chicken and bag of corn, but his boat is so small that he can only take one across at a time. He cannot leave the fox alone with the chicken and he cannot leave the chicken alone with corn. How does the farmer get all three across the river? What has many keys but can’t open a single lock? I am an odd number. Take away a letter and I become even – what number am I? What can fill a room but takes up no space? Which is heavier: a tonne of bricks or a tonne of feathers? What has a tail, a head, is brown, but has no legs? What has 13 hearts, but no other organs? What’s the least number of chairs you would need at a table to sit four fathers, two grandfathers and four sons? I’m a little man in a red coat, a staff in my hand and a stone in my throat. What am I? Lose me once, I’ll come back stronger. Lose me twice, I’ll leave forever. What am I? When you need me you throw me away, but when you are done with me you bring me back. What am I? What can travel around the world but stays in one corner? A red house is made of red bricks, and a yellow house is made of yellow bricks. What is a greenhouse made of? You bought me for dinner but never eat me. What am I? What begins with T, ends with T, and has T in it? What question can you never answer yes to if it’s true? You stare at me but I don’t blush, you switch me off when you’re in a rush.

Advertisement

Answers:

Sam Age Queue The farmer must take the chicken across first (leaving the fox and the corn on river bank A). He then takes the fox across second, but instead of leaving the fox with the chicken, he swaps the fox for the chicken (taking the chicken back to the river bank A). He then swaps the chicken out for the corn, bringing the corn over to be with the fox on river bank B. Lastly, he goes back for the chicken and brings it to river bank B. A piano Seven Light They both weigh the same A penny A pack of cards Four – the four fathers could also be grandfathers and are already sons. A cherry Tooth An anchor A stamp Glass – all greenhouses are made of glass. Cutlery Teapot Are you asleep yet? TV.

To find out what’s on TV this week, take a look at our TV Guide.