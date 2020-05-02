55 TV quiz questions and answers for your home pub quiz

If you love quizzing. Now is the time to get playing as the internet is alive with Skype, Zoom, Google Hangouts and House Party quizzes designed to keep us occupied and test our grey matter.

But what do you do when you have to host? It’s not as easy as you think to come up with a cracking quiz that will test people without being too tricky and have enough breadth and depth to appeal to everyone.

Never fear, RadioTimes.com is here with 50 TV questions and answers that we are more than happy for you to use for your next quiz session!

Let’s get quizzing!

TV quiz Questions

What is Postman Pat’s surname? In what year did Channel 5 launch in the UK? Of what is the sci-fi show Torchwood an anagram? Which show is Frasier a spin-off from? What was the name of the tower block where Del Boy and Rodney Trotter lived in Only Fools and Horses? Gillian Anderson plays a therapist in which hit Netflix show? What is the name of the fictional borough of Melbourne where Australian soap Neighbours is set? EastEnders began broadcasting on BBC1 in which year? Who is the longest serving presenter of the BBC children’s show Blue Peter? What is the name of Mackenzie Crook’s character in sitcom The Office? What’s the pub called in Channel soap Hollyoaks? Who became the first female presenter of Question Time in 2019? For what is Nancy Cartwright best known? What is the name of Rene’s wife in ‘Allo ‘Allo? Who does the voiceover on Love Island? In which fictional town is Netflix show Stranger Things primarily set? What is the capital of Westeros in Game of Thrones? What is the name of the prison in the popular BBC sitcom Porridge starring Ronnie Barker? Which well-known Welsh village was the primary set for the 1960s TV show The Prisoner? Which TV theme begins with the words: “You know we belong together…” Which critically acclaimed US TV drama was set around the fictional Sterling Cooper advertising agency in New York? In which fictional town was the sitcom Dad’s Army set? Which comedian and actor plays Alan Partridge? In which city do Ross and Rachel get married in Friends? Which UK show is the world’s longest news and current affairs TV programme? The following have all presented which TV show? Bruce Forsyth, Larry Grayson, Jim Davidson and Mel & Sue (Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins) Who presents Dragons’ Den? In 1995, more than 22 million people tuned into a special BBC Panorama interview with Princess Diana. Which journalist conducted the interview? What colour is Thunderbird 2 piloted by Virgil Tracy in Thunderbirds? What was the first full programme to be shown on Channel 4 on the afternoon of its launch in 1982? Who presented TV quiz Blockbusters between 1983 and 1995? Which member of The Beatles narrated the first series of Thomas the Tank Engine on TV? Who plays Eleven in Stranger Things? Who co-created hit US sitcom Seinfeld with Jerry Seinfeld? Friends ended in May 2004 after how many seasons? What is the main pub called in Peaky Blinders where the Shelby’s meet? Long-running ITV police drama The Bill was set in which fictional suburb? Who played Alf Garnett in Till Death Us Do Part? Name the comedy duo who starred in anarchic hit Bottom Who played Queen Elizabeth II in the first two seasons of The Crown? Which TV show features Miranda Hobbes and Samantha Jones? Ant and Dec first worked together on which children’s TV drama? Amy Poehler, Rob Lowe and Chris Pratt worked together on which US comedy series? Which entertainment show featured the phrase, ‘Tonight Matthew, I’m going to be…’? Which US comedy actress created the Netflix show, The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt? Which Cold Feet character died in a shock car crash? Name Casualty’s longest-serving character. What is the name of Miranda Hart’s best friend in her hit sitcom? Which singing competition was the first to feature Simon Cowell as a judge? Which of these actors has not appeared in The Vicar of Dibley: Emilia Fox, Keeley Hawes, Peter Capaldi In the TV show Hustle, who played lead character Mickey “Bricks” Stone? Cop drama Life on Mars is named after a song by which musician? In sci-fi series Black Mirror, which song regularly appears in different stories? Who were the original presenters of Top Gear when it launched in 2002? In what year was the Independent Television network, later known as ITV, launched?

TV quiz answers