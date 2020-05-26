45 music questions and answers for your virtual home pub quiz

Whether you’re on House Party, Google Hangouts, Zoom or Messenger you’re never far from a quiz these days – and they’re. a great way to spend an evening having a laugh with friends (virtually)… but what do you do when it’s your turn to host the quiz? You’re going to need brilliant questions that surprise and delight your audience and keep them guessing until the very end of the video call…

They need to be challenging but not so hard that no one ever wants to come back to your virtual pub!

So, with that in mind, we’ve cooked up a fiendish music quiz for you that brings together all types of music and musical eras, so there’s something for everyone.

If you like a particular decade of tunes, maybe try our 2000s music quiz questions, 90s pub quiz questions, 80s music quiz questions, 70s music quiz questions and 60s music quiz questions too.

And once you’re done, why not try our TV pub quiz, film pub quiz or sport pub quiz for size? Plus there’s many, many more pub quizzes available as part of our bumper general knowledge pub quiz.

Ready, steady, quiz.

Questions

In What year did the Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain die? (a bonus point for the month) One Direction came third in the X Factor in 2010 and went on to become one of the biggest boy bands of all time – name the five original members… (a point for each) The following is a line from which song? “I’m never gonna dance again, Guilty feet have got no rhythm” What is the name of The Beatles’ first album? At which Hertfordshire manor house did Oasis play to 250,000 people across a weekend in 1996? Which artist had a number one hit with Sledgehammer? What does the ‘O’ stand for in the band name ELO? Which mathematical symbol was the title of Ed Sheeran’s first album in 2011? Complete the lyric from the well know Rihanna hit. “We found love in a…” According to punk rockers Green Day, at the end of which month would they like to be woken up? What was Britney Spears’ first single called? Reginald Kenneth Dwight is better known by what name? What was the name of Amy Winehouse’s second and final studio album released in 2006 and reached number one in multiple countries across the globe? Which band had a huge international hit album in 2002 with the record “A Rush of Blood to the Head”? Knights in White Satin was a 1967 hit for which band? Which band sang The Final Countdown? What was David Bowie’s real surname? How many members are there in South Korean mega boyband BTS? Which talent show judge managed Westlife? Who sang the 1965 James Bond theme, Thunderball? Roger Taylor is the drummer in which band? In which year did the Spice Girls release Wannabe? Spandau Ballet features which former EastEnders actor in its line-up? Which song begins with the line, ‘I thought love was only true in fairy tales’? Linger and Dreams were hits for which Irish group? Which Bob Dylan song did Adele include on her first album? Which novelty act had a Christmas number one in 2000 with, ‘Can We Fix It?’ Which 80s group, featuring Phil Collins, recently announced a reunion? Over the years, how many Sugababes have there been? Which girl group had hits including Pure Shores and Never Ever? What’s the name of the 1957 musical prison drama starring Elvis Presley? Who became the lead singer of the 90s band Cast, after serving as the bassist for the La’s? What was the name of the original drummer for The Beatles? In what decade was American jazz trumpeter Miles Davis born? Which artist headlined Friday night on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival 2019? What was the name of Madonna’s first studio album, released in 1983? Rockstar David Howell Evans is better known by what name? Complete the first line of the Bill Withers hit: “Ain’t no sunshine …” Will.i.am is best known for performing with which hip hop group? What English county do Supergrass and Radiohead have in common? Which band released a tie-in single for the live-action 2004 Thunderbirds movie? Björn Again is a tribute band for which world-famous pop group? Which famed British musician played a wizard singer in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire? In what year were the hit songs Uptown Funk, Bad Blood, Chandelier, Fancy, Rather Be and Anaconda released? What was the name of Johnny Cash’s backing band throughout his career?

Answers

