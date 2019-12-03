Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals 2019: Argos, John Lewis, Currys, Amazon and more offers

Black Friday is technically over, but Cyber Monday is here with deals continuing through the week until Friday 6th. There’s an ever-growing list of retailers taking part beyond the main shopping event including Argos, John Lewis, Sky and Currys, extending their offers on everything from technology to toys, fashion and holidays. Amazon will have new deals this week, and AO.com has kept its prices down on tech and appliances.

Sky has discounts across TV, Phone and broadband packages still and John Lewis has savings of up to £100 off electricals. Keep an eye out for the latest deals on the Nintendo Switch with different bundles on Currys, John Lewis and GAME as we update you live.

A few brands are giving away a Nintendo Switch for free when you sign up to a phone contract, like Carphone Warehouse.

Gaming wise, there’s also the XBox One deals. The best one we’ve seen right now is the 1TB XBox One S All Digital Edition And Now TV bundle from GAME for only £199. GAME has released brands new deals across consoles and gaming bundles today.

eBay has the LEGO Star Wars Yoda Figure from Attack of the Clones for £62.90 (was £89.99), the Digihome 40268UHDS 40 Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV for £249 and the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition with Minecraft, Sea of Thieves, Fortnite is now £129 down from £199.99, which is quite a good bundle.

Phones have also been selling well. The best phone deal we’ve seen on Cyber Monday is the Samsung Galaxy S10 128 GB Prism Black for £36 a month and no upfront cost, 75GB, unlimited texts and minutes.

Apple AirPods are proving popular this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. You can get them from eBay for £127 or from Currys for £138. Or if you’re in the market for a new phone Vodafone are giving free Airpods away with certain Apple handsets.

Appliance wise, Amazon has the multi-purpose H2O HD (Pro Edition) Premium steam mop and cleaner for £149 and more lightning deals coming out every day.

If you’re looking to stock up for Christmas early, Laithwaites has two deals with £40 on the first 12 bottles and £60 off your first case. eBay is also selling a 4.5kg bar of Toblerone for £75.49.

We’ve picked the best deals with added price comparison and analysis to help you sort the good deals from the ones the not so good.

We’re updating this page until the end of Cyber Monday, so make sure you check back for updates.

When do Black Friday deals end?

Most deals will carry on until midnight Cyber Monday (2nd December). Some brands have released new deals for Cyber Monday – we’ve also highlighted the deals carrying on from Black Friday below. Some deals will carry on through this week until Friday 6th December if you’re not all deal’d out.

Where can I find the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals?

Black Friday was officially 29th November, but deals are continuing through from Cyber Monday up. Early deals went live across many of the online retailers with Amazon leading the way so we’ve added price comparison to ensure the deals are actually worth your time. There are deals on TV, tech, mobile phones, appliances and laptops as well as a few on Alexa.

John Lewis, Currys and Argos have Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, with price-match offers, low prices and ever-changing competition. Argos has Crazy Code discounts running too – ten weeks of discount codes in the lead up to Christmas – with 20% off Peppa Pig toys at the moment. Boots also has money off beauty products, Sky and Now TV off TV packages and Very.co.uk and AO.com dropped prices on kitchen and home appliances.

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals 2019

We have a few top picks like the Google Home Mini which is now down to £29 from £49 and the Dyson V8 Absolute cordless bagless vacuum cleaner down to £299, from £399. The vacuum cleaner is one of the best out there, 40 minutes run time, powerful suction and 150% more brush power than the V6 all with a nice £100 off.

Product wise, the Nintendo Switch has been the one to watch. Prices haven’t dropped massively but hovered around the £279.99 mark. Nintendo Switch is £279 at eBay. eBay has also dropped the price of the Nintendo Switch Lite to £168, the best price we’ve seen so far. It’s generally settled around the £189.99 mark, Amazon currently has it for £199.

If you’re looking for an XBox deal after the eBay offer sold out, AO.com has a good deal on XBox One S 1TB with Fortnite, Sea of Thieves, Minecraft and one month XBox Live Gold for £129, was £199. It’s still available this weekend. GAME has a good track record to carrying deals on from the Black Friday weekend.

The iPhone 11 may also be new, but that hasn’t stopped the deals rolling in. Mobiles.co.uk has been keeping it competitive with offers. It currently has the iPhone 11 for £37, £75 upfront, 60GB data, unlimited minutes and texts for 24 months.

TV-wise you have the LG OLED55B9PLA 55″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV with Google Assistant now £1,099 down from £1,599. £500 off isn’t to be sniffed at when it comes to a huge 55″ screen in 4K. This also has a Dolby Atmos sound system and the Google Assistant all for the cinema experience at home and no need for a remote – your voice does the work.

John Lewis has 20% off Mulberry bags and free delivery on orders over £50 too. If you’re looking at department stores Debenhams also has half price off in the sale.

Some of the best deals out of Amazon are on its subscription services with 50% off 3 months of Prime, 3 months of Kindle Unlimited for free and 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for £0.99. As you’d expect, there are also hefty discounts on Amazon’s own products, with up to 55% off Amazon devices such as Echos, Kindles and Fire Sticks.

Phone deals

The Samsung Galaxy S10 128 GB Prism Black for £36 a month and no upfront cost, 75GB, unlimited texts and minutes – one of the best deals we’ve seen so far on the Samsung phone. If you don’t need as much data, you can pay £35 upfront and only £30 per month with 30GB instead. Shop Mobiles.co.uk deals here.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is now £46 p/m on Fonehouse with no upfront cost with 75GB data.

The Apple iPhone XS SIM free 256GB in Space Grey is now £849 at John Lewis – that’s a saving of £250 and it comes with a 2 year guarantee. Vodafone has the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G for £48 p/m, £29 upfront, or you can save £312 on the £44p/m (£9 upfront cost). Despite Vodaphone’s Black Friday deals being officially over, it’s still giving Apple Airpods away with select iPhone contracts.

EE has the Huawei P30 Pro for £46 a month and 60GB data.

The Google Pixel 4 is only £26 p/m, £75 upfront, 10GB data, unlimited texts and minutes, but the Google Pixel 3a is only £21.92 p/m at Mobiles.co.uk and £80 upfront – it’s an exclusive deal to the site too. There may be low data on this one but it’s a good price, so weigh that up.

We have a full guide to the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday phone deals if you’re looking for a different phone contract this weekend.

Apple iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro deals

Mobiles.co.uk has the iPhone 11 for £37, £220 upfront, 60GB data, unlimited minutes and texts for 24 months.

Tesco Mobile has the iPhone 11 64GB for £37.75p/month and £0 upfront. The iPhone 11 may be new, but there are a few offers out there and this one is a great deal. While a few deals on this new handset go low on price and low on data, you get 64GB on this offer with a relatively low monthly contract payment.

With the iPhone 11 Pro 64GB with Tesco Mobile 5GB, £47.75 per month, £0 upfront plus Apple TV+ or you can get the iPhone 11 Pro 64GB – EE, 100GB for £56 per month (£99 upfront).

SIM-Only deals

Three has a great SIM-only deal with unlimited data for £18 per month.

NOW TV deals

As well as free trials NOW TV has a few Black Friday and Cyber Monday bundles worth checking out. There’s the Sky Cinema and Entertainment Pass 1 month bundle, which was £20.98, now £14.99 (save 29%), Sky Cinema, Entertainment and Kids Pass 1 month bundle, which was £24.97, now £16.99 (save 32%) and the Sky Cinema, Entertainment and Sky Sports Day Pass 1 month bundle, which was £20.97, now £19.99 (save 35%).

You can also get NOW TV Stick with one month Cinema, Entertainment and Sports Pass for £14.99 saving you £15 at Currys too, or the Now TV Smart Box with 4K and Voice Search with 4 passes in a bundle for £24.99, that’s nearly half price.

We have a breakdown of all the bundles, free trials, and variations on our NOW TV Black Friday deals page.

Sky Black Friday deals

Sky has offers and deals available on Sky TV, broadband and mobile. The provider is pushing what it calls the best price on the Sky TV and Netflix in the all in one package (300 channels, Netflix on Sky Q) down from £34 to £22 a month for 18 months. The set up cost is £20.

If you’re a film fan there’s the Sky, Netflix and Sky Cinema all in HD for £40 a month for 18 months reduced from £50. There’s an additional set up cost of £20.

Sky TV, Netflix, and unlimited fibre broadband and free Sky Talk Anytime is also reduced from £71 to £45 a month for 18 months. Set up cost is £39.95. Sky has extra add ons that are more of a bonus than a consideration when you’re signing up, like Spotify Premium free for three months.

The best deal by a mile though is the half price all-inclusive bundle, that’s Sky Entertainment, Sky Sports, Sky Cinema, Sky Sports, Sky Kids, Ultimate On Demand, HD and Sky Q experience. You can get the package for £64 now, that’s a saving of almost 50% off the normal £106 price tag. You can take a look at the full deal on Sky.com.

Take a look at our Sky Black Friday deals guide the current offers this weekend. If you’re an existing Sky customer you can still get offers and upgrades here. Just log in to see them.

Sky Broadband

If you’re looking at Sky packages, you may as well bundle broadband with TV. The Broadband Superfast and Sky Entertainment is now £39 a month for 18 months, down from £59. That’s with 59Mbps average download speeds, TV and Sky Q plus free Sky Talk Anytime.

The Live Action Bundle is £54 a month for 18 months down from £89. That’s with 59Mpbs, all eight Sky Sports channels in HD, Sky Q and plus free Sky Talk Anytime.

The Blockbuster Movies and Sports Bundle is now £59.50 down from £100 for 18 months. You’ll get 59Mbps, HD movies on demand, all eight Sky Sports channels in HD, Sky Q and free Sky Talk Anytime.

Amazon deals

Amazon has Black Friday daily deals.

There are also some great offers on Amazon’s subscription services, which you can cancel at any time, including:

The Amazon products are also worth a look. You can get the Hive Thermostat (with professional installation) with a 3rd Gen Echo Dot for £211.

There’s the Fire TV Stick 4K down to £29.99 from £49.99 or the Ring Doorbell with Echo Dot for £111.

Kindles are also a safe bet with the Paperwhite (currently on offer for £84.99 from £119.99) – last year there was £50 off or five monthly payments of £18, which is a great saving.

We’ve also found the latest Microsoft laptop/tablet hybrid, the Surface Pro 7, for just £729, reduced from £1023.99. It includes the type cover and was listing at £779 before, so this is the best price we’ve found for it so far. One of our top picks is also the Acer Chromebook 314 CB314-H – was £249.99, now £169.99.

Argos Black Friday deals

Argos has dropped the price on almost everything from TVs to laptops, toys to homeware. Argos has a Black Friday page dedicated to its current offers.

The Hitachi 50″ 50HK25T74U Smart 4K LED TV price has dropped from £369.99 to £249.99. Beats by Dre Solo 3 On-Ear Wireless Headphones also dropped from £139.95 to £119.95. If you’re looking for an early Christmas gift the BaByliss 2663VU Curl Secret Simplicity, is now just £49.99 (was £79.99). Check out our full list of Argos Black Friday deals.

Argos also has its Crazy Code deal running through to December with a new code offering a discount off certain items released every Tuesday. The latest Crazy Code is PEPPA20 code, which, you guessed it, gets you 20% off Peppa Pig toys and more.

John Lewis Black Friday deals

Department stores are a great place to secure a deal on Black Friday and John Lewis is up there when it comes to checking out great deals on tech products. All but a few of John Lewis’ Black Friday deals have disappeared so here’s a selection of the best which have remained online.

You can save up to 20% off selected John Lewis & Partners electricals, with the Sony Bravia KD65AG8 (2019) OLED HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart Android TV, 65″ dropping from £2,599 to £1,999.

The Sony Bravia KD49XG9005 (2019) LED HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart Android TV, 49″ was £999 and is now £799.99. It made our best TV deals of the year when priced higher so it’s a good pick this Black Friday. You can also get a free Samsung Q-Series Soundbar when you buy selected QLED TVs.

If you’re in the market for a fridge/freezer, you can save £350 on the Samsung American Style Fridge Freezer – was £1,349, now £999.

Beauty wise, John Lewis has the Advent Calendar to beat all others for £105, down from £150. With 25 doors, each with a beauty treat behind you were already saving before the discount.

The Bosch Athlet is down to £129 too – that’s from £278. Get the Samsung Galaxy Buds with Qi Wireless Charging down from £139 to £109.

We have a page full of John Lewis Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals that are live now and predictions too.

Apple Airpod deals

Apple Airpods dropped to £128.99 at Amazon, compared to the usual £159.99 over at the Apple Store, but sold out fast. The price changed a lot over the shopping event, but they’re now £130 at eBay.

Echo dot deals

If you’re looking for the Echo Dot it’s now down to £22 from £49.99. When it comes to smart speakers you can’t go too far wrong with an Alexa device. You can play music, get the weather forecast, ask it questions and get your news updates. This is the lowest price it’s gone down too so far, that’s 56% off. The Echo Plus is now £139.99

Google Home deals

Currys has a few deals where you can buy Google Home Mini with a Fitbit, Google Chromecast and or Amazon Fire Stick for a discount.

Fire HD 10 tablet deals

The latest Fire tablet is in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales and, while it’s still pricey, it’s worth it for the tech spec. With the 10.1″ screen, 30% faster than it’s predecessor and 10 hours battery life make it a good choice. It’s now £94.99 down from £149.99.

EE Black Friday deals

EE has good deals on smartphones and SIM contracts. This year it has offers on phones, tablets, and SIM-only deals so if your contract is coming to an end it might be worth checking them out. EE also has a dedicated Black Friday page.

The Samsung Galaxy A10 has triple data for Black Friday and Cyber Monday at 6GB, 100 minutes and unlimited texts on a £10 top up. Monthly contract wise there’s the Samsung Galaxy S10 4G, unlimited texts and minutes, 60GB data for £10 today and £46 monthly, was £64. You also get £120 of in game extras for Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. The offer ends midnight 2nd December.

There was a great deal offering a free 4K Toshiba TV or Nintendo Switch when you start a new contract on one of six phones (Huawei or Samsung), but this has now ended. If you did buy it remember to claim your gift.

EE

Pandora deals

Pandora had between 20% and 40% off jewellery across major brands during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Although these deals are no longer live, we’re predicting that they’ll reappear as we get closer to Christmas.

As a taste if what was on offer, all Disney charms had 20% off including Frozen 2, Mickey and Minnie and the Lion King ranges. We liked the Disney Frozen Anna Dangle Charm – down to £48 from £60 and the Disney Frozen Elsa & Nokk Dangle Charm also £48. Plus the Disney Frozen Nokk Horse Charm was also reduced.

If you’ve got Pandora in your sites for Christmas, the Gingerbread House Charm will be one to watch.

Gtech deals

GTech has a range of bundles for the green-fingered. The Autumn garden bundle is now £999.98 with free delivery, that gets you a lawnmower 1.0 and a leaf blower.

Carphone Warehouse deals

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 42mm is on sale for £179, down from £279 – that’s £100 off. The Samsung Galaxy Watch lets you take calls, map your runs, listen to Spotify and connect to your headphones – oh and track your heart rate.

GAME Black Friday deals

GAME has just released a bunch of brand new bundle deals to continue its momentum beyond Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

There’s an exclusive deal with the Limited Edition Death Stranding PS4 Pro Bundle for £329.99 which gets you the 1TB console, a wireless controller and the game on Blu-Ray.

The Nintendo Switch Lite is down to £199.99. You can also get the Nintendo Switch Lite bundle for £229, which comes with Pokemon Sword, Pokemon Shield, Luigi’s Mansion or FIFA 20.

The Nintendo consoles alone are discounted – £279.99 for the Switch in Neon/Grey or £199 for the Nintendo Switch Lite – but its with the bundles where the real deals lie.

You can get the Xbox One S with 2 months of NOW TV for £129, a saving of £79, or the Xbox One S with Forza Horizon 4, Lego Champions and a McLarren Senna LEGO Toy for £249.99. The ONE X alternative is £299.99.

You can also save £189 on this Xbox One X 1Tb Special Edition Console with FIFA 2, now £299.99

Game wise, there’s a live offer on the Lego games, with Lego Movie 2 Game and Film double packs on offer, for DC Super-Villains, the Ninjago movies and the LEGO movie.

GAME’s deals extend right into accessories. You can save £40 on the G502 SE Hero Gaming Mouse, now £39.99. The G332 SE Wired Gaming Headset is now £29.99, down from £49.99 and you can save £70 on the UK Gaming Keyboard, now £59.99.

Check out our GAME Black Friday deals page for updates. Keep an eye on the GAME exclusives too…

PlayStation 4

The PS4 500GB comes with three PlayStation games including Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA V: Premium Edition for £229.99, that’s down from £242.97. Very has a PS4 game bundle deal that includes The Last of Us – Remastered, God of War, God of War 3 Remastered, Uncharted The Collection and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition that’s now £100, which is a great package if you’re looking for a range of games. Though it was £50 yesterday in the sale. There’s also the FIFA 20 for £36.99 at Amazon.

This PS4 500GB comes with Call Of Duty Modern Warfare plus a Duelshock 4 Controller for £249.99. THe 1TB PS4 Pro alternative is now £349.99. If FIFA is your thing, there are deals across GAMES’ 500GB (£249), 1T (£299.99) and Pro (£349) bundles which also come with a Duelshock 4 wireless controller.

The PSVR Starter Pack with Residential Evil VR bundle is now £259 and includes a PS VR Headset, PlayStation Camera and VR Worlds, plus Residential Evil: Biohazard. One of the best PS4 deals still around from Black Friday / Cyber Monday is this discount on the PSVR Mega Pack + Rick and Morty at £209.

Nintendo Switch

The best deal we’ve seen so far on the Nintendo Switch is £279 on ebay while the online retailer has just dropped the price of the Nintendo Switch Lite to £168. Most brands are offering the Nintendo Switch with the Labo kit thrown in for £279 still if you’re after a bundle.

GAME has deals on the Nintendo Switch Consoles – £279.99 in Neon/Grey or £199 for the Nintendo Switch Lite – but have today released more deals.

This Nintendo Switch Neon + MarioKart 8 (fixed pack) was £319 and is now £299.99. You can get the console with Mario and Rabbids or LEGO Jurassic World for the same price.

As a lower cost option, you can get the Nintendo Switch Lite with MarioKart 8 or Luigi’s Mansion 3 for £229.99. Or cheaper still, the Nintendo Switch Lite with Mario and Rabbids or LEGO Jurassic World is £209.99.

Apple deals

The best Apple Airpods (2019) with Charing Case deal available right now is from eBay for £130 (now sold out) – they’re £159 on John Lewis. You can check out our Apple Black Friday deals guide. These are the latest AirPods that automatically connect, wireless and no cable. The compact case charges them up too for 5 hours of battery life.

The Apple 7th Gen iPad has dropped to £299 from £349. With Retina display with 10.2″ display and smart keyboard compatibility. Comes in gold, silver and space grey too – so you have a choice.

Apple MacBook Air 2019 13 Inch i5 8GB 128GB is now £985 on Argos, and the Apple MacBook Air 2019 13 Inch i5 8GB 256GB is £1219 at Argos.

Currys PC World deals

You can sill save up to 50% on thousands of products at Currys PC World.

Currys has plenty of other deals from the KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer now £279, down from £499 – arguably the best stand mixer out there – to the Google Home Mini (2nd Gen) Chalk now £29, down from £49. There’s also the Breville One Touch VCF108 Coffee Machine at Currys now £149, down from £299. The cordless Dyson V8 is now £299 too, a saving of £100.

There’s the NOW TV 4K Smartbox with voice search bundle down to £24.99 from £49.99, which, with all the passes it comes with, is a pretty good deal. There are plenty of TVs too, there’s the Samsung 50″ Smart 4K Ultra HD TV for £379 (save £70) or the Samsung 65″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV for £599, that’s a saving of £150. LG’s 55″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV with Google Assistant is down to £1,099 that’s a saving of £500.

When it comes to appliances, there’s a deal going on the BEKO HIZG64120SX Gas Hob now under £100 and available for £95 at Currys.

The Nintendo Switch is on sale for £279, also available at GAME for the same price and eBay.

Don’t forget the store has a Prime Match Promise too.

TalkTalk deals

TalkTalk has a Black Friday Fibre Broadband deal, including TalkTalk TV and a year of Amazon Prime, is just £25.98 a month (was £40 – scroll to see ‘Black Friday deal’ on their page). The brand is also offering discounts early on its Entertainment Boost, Sky Cinema, and Sky Sports. TalkTalk’s Superfast Fibre Broadband with TalkTalk TV & Amazon Prime is also now £25.95 a month (previously £45). Shop the TalkTalk Black Friday deals here.

We’ve also rounded up some of the best Black Friday broadband deals.

Laptop deals

Head over to Dell for Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers – they end 2nd December at midnight. There’s £520 off the XPS 15 (7590), or save £100 on the Inspiron 14 (3482), now £199 or save £90 on the Inspiron 15 (5590) which now starts at £579. eBay also has a lightweight HP Chromebook 11 G5 11.6″ for £179.

John Lewis has the Asus VivoBook 14 X420UA 14″ laptop down to £279.99. Currys has a few good deals too. The Lenovo IdeaPad S145-15IWL is now £399. With Intel Core i75 and 8GB RAM it’s a pretty spec at the price, though don’t expect too much from it – reviews warn it’s a bargain laptop. We have a full breakdown of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday laptop deals with higher specs too.

eBay deals

The Xbox One S All-Digital Edition with Minecraft, Sea of Thieves, Fortnite is our stand out pick from eBay. It was £199.99 now £129.

The Digihome 40268UHDS 40 Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV was £349.99 now £249.99.

The popular Oral-B Smart 5 5000 CrossAction Toothbrush & Power Refill Cross Action 2CT was £99.99 now £49, and you can also get the Amazon Fire 7 Tablet (2019) – 16 GB, was £49.99 now £29.99 – 40% off.

eBay LEGO deals

Who doesn’t love Yoda? If you’re a massive Star Wars fan, eBay is going hard on the Cyber Monday LEGO deals. Pick up your very own baby Yoda or jump on the Harry Potter knight bus this week:

AO.com deals

There are additional savings to be had on products in the AO Black Friday sale using discount codes:

Get an extra £30 off laptops over £399 using the code BFLAPTOP30

Save an additional £100 off large kitchen appliances with the code BFSAVE100

Save £50 on all built-in kitchen appliances over £399 using the code BFSAVE50

Get 10% off coffee machines priced over £400 with the code BFCOFFEE10

Get a free home cleaning kit with this Dyson Lightball Multifloor Lightball MF Upright Vacuum Cleaner, now £199 when you use the code FREEKIT .

. Get 10% off Smeg kettles and toasters with the code BFSMEG10 .

Get a free 43″ frame bezel when you buy this Samsung Frame TV with the code FRAME43

Get a free 55″ frame bezel when you buy this Samsung Frame TV with the code FRAME55

Get a free 65″ frame bezel when you buy this Samsung Frame TV with the code FRAME65

Save £200 on Smeg cookers with the code SMEG200

£15 Off Large kitchen appliances over £349 with the code AON15

Save £20 on all Smart Cameras over £199 with the code BFCAMERA20

Save £50 off laptops over £499 with the code BFLAPTOP50

Get 10% off Gaming Desktops with the code BFGAMING10

Holiday Black Friday deals

Virgin Holidays offers Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on its dedicated page, TUI and First Choice offered package options last year and easyJet carried on its offers until Cyber Monday. Norwegian Airlines has also had a steady year, so if you are looking for low-cost long-haul it’s a good one to check. There’s up to 30% off economy flights in the Norwegian Black Friday sale.

There’s also always Booking.com and Expedia if you’re open to looking at different locations.

Boots deals

A few deals at Boots, with the Fitbit Versa Lite (currently £99.99) the Fuji Instax Mini 70 Instant Camera (was £109.99 now £89.99) discounted. You can also get the Instax SQ6 Instant Camera with a saving of £20.

There’s the No 7 Treasured Treats down to £35, worth £104.18. The Gilette Heated Razor for Men Starter Kit now £149.99 saving you £50. Tech-wise the Fitbit Versa Lite is now £99 in a range of colours (now out of stock).

When is Black Friday 2019?

Black Friday is officially on 29th November, 2019, but it runs through the weekend. The deals and offers will carry on through to Monday, known as Cyber Monday.

When is Cyber Monday 2019?

Cyber Monday is on 2nd December this year. The day used to offer the same level of deals as Black Friday but last year the push wasn’t quite as hard as most deals are online now anyway. Still, look at the big brands for last ditch offers.

When does Black Friday end?

Black Friday carries on to Cyber Monday, and past that with deals carrying on next week.

How can I find the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals?

Well, this page is a good start, and we’ll be updating it as we go through Black Friday, the weekend and Cyber Monday. Do your research, compare prices and bookmark guides to make sure you’re getting the best deal. We’ll always try and highlight the price difference for you, and whether a product is worth it.

Can I return items I buy on Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

Most of us will make an impulse buy over the Black Friday period, but before those packages arrive and the buyer’s remorse hits it’s worth reading the refund policy for the retailer you’re buying from. Legally, you have the same rights to refunds on faulty items bought in a sale as when you do when you buy it full price. If you want to return an item for another reason then different rules can come into play. Retails can also ask to see proof of purchase so keep your receipts if you buy in-store. If you need a repair or replacement take your warranty and guarantee with you, you don’t need to legally but it’s always good to have.

If you buy online ‘distance selling’ applies, that basically means you can cancel the order if the item is faulty. You just need to contact the retailer within 14 days from when the product arrives. You don’t need to provide a reason when ‘distance selling’ applies. Send the product back within 14 days and the refund must be with you within 14 days of it arriving back with the retailer.

If you no longer want an item, say if it’s the wrong one or the wrong size, then you may be denied the refund.

Why is Black Friday called Black Friday?

Black Friday was first mentioned in 1951. It was used to describe people calling in sick the day after Thanksgiving. After securing the sick day people would hit the shops to get a head start on the Christmas shopping. Pennsylvania policemen also used the phrase to describe the traffic jams, illegal activity and general chaos in the aftermath of Thanksgiving.

While this all sounds negative, the term was firmly positive for retailers. The Friday after Thanksgiving was actually one of the most profitable for them. Just as they still do today, accountants used black to show profit gain when recording each day in their account book, while red was a sign of a loss. So Black Friday became linked to the black of the account book, with retailers promoting it as almost an unofficial ‘shopping holiday’.

While the USA has embraced Black Friday for decades it only really took off in the UK in 2010. It was first associated with manic queues and crowded shopping centres, with fights airing on the news, whereas now the high street rush seems to have died down in favour of us madly clicking away online.

Check back on this Black Friday and Cyber Monday best deals guide for updated offers over the weekend.