Up to 200,000 spectators are expected visit the Trials throughout the five-day event, with plenty of drama to come.

The stakes feel higher than ever in 2024, with a 12 per cent bump in prize money up to £403,200 and Team GB stars past and present will feature in an Olympic year ahead of Paris 2024.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the TV details you need to know for the Badminton Horse Trials 2024.

More like this

How to watch the Badminton Horse Trials on TV and live stream

The Badminton Horse Trials starts on Wednesday 8th May 2024 until Sunday 12th May 2024.

You can watch the action live on Badminton TV throughout the event for a one-off fee of £19.99, which includes 365 days of access to the platform.

The only event not shown on the platform in the UK will be top-10 show jumping, which will be shown live on BBC Two on Sunday 12th May from 2pm.

Badminton TV will also include every event on-demand, meaning you can catch up with the drama after it has taken place.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Badminton Horse Trials schedule

All UK time. Subject to change.

Wednesday 8th May

8:30am – Dubarry Burghley Young Event Horse Class

4:30pm – First horse inspection

Thursday 9th May

9am – Dressage

12:30pm – Dressage display

Friday 10th May

9am – Dressage

12:30pm – Dressage display

Followed by – Stallion display

Saturday 11th May

10am – Badminton Horse Trials Past Winners Parade & Photo Call

10:30am – Shetland Pony Grand National First Rounds

10:50am – Shetland Pony Grand National Final

11:30am – Cross Country Test

Sunday 12th May

8:30am – Final horse inspection

11.30am – Jumping test (First Part)

2:05pm – Band display

2:55pm – Jumping test (Top 20)

4:00pm – Parade of the Duke of Beaufort’s Hounds

4:15pm – Parade of Prizewinners and Presentation of Prizes

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.