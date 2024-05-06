How to watch Badminton Horse Trials 2024: TV, live stream and schedule
Your guide to watching the Badminton Horse Trials 2024 on TV, live stream and your phone this week.
The Badminton Horse Trials is one of the premier eventing showcases on the calendar, set to be hosted in the historic grounds of Badminton House.
This is the 75th anniversary of the world famous competition, with the pinnacle of dressage, cross-country and show jumping horses on display.
Up to 200,000 spectators are expected visit the Trials throughout the five-day event, with plenty of drama to come.
The stakes feel higher than ever in 2024, with a 12 per cent bump in prize money up to £403,200 and Team GB stars past and present will feature in an Olympic year ahead of Paris 2024.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the TV details you need to know for the Badminton Horse Trials 2024.
More like this
How to watch the Badminton Horse Trials on TV and live stream
The Badminton Horse Trials starts on Wednesday 8th May 2024 until Sunday 12th May 2024.
You can watch the action live on Badminton TV throughout the event for a one-off fee of £19.99, which includes 365 days of access to the platform.
The only event not shown on the platform in the UK will be top-10 show jumping, which will be shown live on BBC Two on Sunday 12th May from 2pm.
Badminton TV will also include every event on-demand, meaning you can catch up with the drama after it has taken place.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Badminton Horse Trials schedule
All UK time. Subject to change.
Wednesday 8th May
- 8:30am – Dubarry Burghley Young Event Horse Class
- 4:30pm – First horse inspection
Thursday 9th May
- 9am – Dressage
- 12:30pm – Dressage display
Friday 10th May
- 9am – Dressage
- 12:30pm – Dressage display
- Followed by – Stallion display
Saturday 11th May
- 10am – Badminton Horse Trials Past Winners Parade & Photo Call
- 10:30am – Shetland Pony Grand National First Rounds
- 10:50am – Shetland Pony Grand National Final
- 11:30am – Cross Country Test
Sunday 12th May
- 8:30am – Final horse inspection
- 11.30am – Jumping test (First Part)
- 2:05pm – Band display
- 2:55pm – Jumping test (Top 20)
- 4:00pm – Parade of the Duke of Beaufort’s Hounds
- 4:15pm – Parade of Prizewinners and Presentation of Prizes
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.