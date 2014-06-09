Game of Thrones star Pedro Pascal set to join Netflix series about cocaine kingpin Pablo Escobar

The actor known to fans of the fantasy drama as Prince Oberyn Martell will play a DEA agent on the hunt for the notorious drugs lord in a new Netflix series

For those of you still recovering from Pedro Pascal’s departure from Game of Thrones, never fret. The Chilean-American actor, whose character Prince Oberyn Martell appeared in his last scenes in the fantasy drama last week, is switching to reality to star in the new Netflix series Narcos, according to Deadline.

The drama will tell the true story of the spread of global drug cartels and their clashes with law enforcement. Pascal is set to star as a Mexican DEA agent spearheading a US mission in Colombia to capture and kill cocaine kingpin Pablo Escobar. The notorious crime lord will be played by Wagner Maura, who gained recognition for his role, Spider, in 2013 sci-fi film Elysium.

Narcos is expected to premiere on Netflix in 2015.