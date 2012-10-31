Accessibility Links

Win Threesome series one on DVD

Comedy Central's homegrown sitcom about three friends raising a baby together stars Amy Huberman and The Paradise's Emun Elliott and Stephen Wight

Enter our competition for your chance to catch up with the first series of Comedy Central’s hilarious homegrown sitcom Threesome.

Starring Amy Huberman, and The Paradise’s Emun Elliott and Stephen Wight, Threesome is the story of Alice, Mitch and their gay best friend Richie, whose debauched night together results in an unexpected pregnancy – and a decision to raise the baby together.

Series two of Threesome is currently airing on Mondays at 9:30pm on Comedy Central, and series one will be available to buy on DVD from 12 November. To celebrate the launch, we have five copies to give away – just follow the link below for your chance to win…

Enter for your chance to win a Threesome series one DVD

The competition closes at midnight on Monday 12 November.

