Best FIFA 23 kits: 11 stunning shirts to wear in FUT
What is the best kit in FIFA 23? Shoot and score in style with these FIFA 23 kit options.
A new season and a new FIFA game mean one important thing - new kits.
Yes, football clubs now have a new shirt for every season, and with kit selection in FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) you can make sure your players are always repping the latest knitwear.
But what is the best kit in FIFA 23? To help with that conundrum, we have the top ten FIFA 23 kits below - so consider changing up your team's appearance next time you're grinding for FIFA coins in FUT.
Remember, you can indeed buy kits using coins in the Transfer Market, but you'll have to wait until the World Cup mode for many of the new international kits. We're also still hoping for another Apex Legends kit in FIFA 23...
Bohemian FC Away Kit
The Bohemian FC away kit is only a bronze common card type - but you'll be seeing this particular kit everywhere thanks to the wonderful Bob Marley tribute on the side. In case you're wondering why this Irish Premier Division side is sporting the reggae legend, it's because Marley'd last ever outdoor gig took place at their Dublin ground in 1980, and the stadium even has a mural to Marley to commemorate the occasion.
Barcelona Home Kit
The red and blue stripes return, iconic as ever, this time with a dark blue trim to boot. Of course, a side as beloved as Barcelona was always going to have a strong showing in FUT, but a bold and sleek new kit redesign will surely see their use go up even further.
Rayo Vallecano Home Kit
Easily distinguishable by the bright central lightning bolt, Rayo Vallecano's three kits thankfully all sport the same design with only a change in colours. The kit may not give your players the speed of The Flash - you'll need lengthy players for that - but it will at least give the illusion of swiftness to opposing players.
LOSC Lille Third Kit
You can't go too wrong with a black and gold design, especially on FIFA where dark kits reign supreme. However, it's the understated tessellating mastiff head pattern that really sells this shirt - and signals the club's sleek French roots. A very snazzy option, we reckon.
Spurs Third Kit
Nike has been on an excellent run with Spurs' third kits in recent years, and the 22/23 season is another belter. That is, if you're a fan of brightly-coloured, bizarrely-patterned outfits that will dazzle your fans and baffle your opponents in equal measure. What more could your FUT team want?
AC Milan Home Kit
Like Barclona, AC Milan has one of the most iconic club kits in football but unlike Barcelona, they haven't changed it up this year. It's still a great kit, so if it ain't broke don't fix it - but the Italian flags are a nice touch. This is one you'll definitely see a lot of in FUT.
Arsenal Away Kit
A black kit always does well on FIFA, and this sleek design with understated patterning gets it right. The bronze highlights mean the logos stand out nicely - including that iconic Arsenal cannon. Of course, fans of other London clubs probably won't touch this with a barge pole, but still, it looks nice.
Ajax Third Kit
It was Ajax who went for the Bob Marley-themed kit in FIFA 22, but for their third kit this year they've collaborated a little closer to home with Dutch streetwear brand Daily Paper. The sandy gold colour is rather unique within the world of FIFA kits, and celebrates the street football arenas of Amsterdam.
Venezia Third Kit
Venezia may be better known for their kits than their league rankings, but their cult following mean their kits could sell for a pretty penny. Their third kit in particular has echoes of the Ajax design with a sandy gold colour scheme - without the sponsorship logos for a minimal and clutter-free design. In a word, classy.
FC Utrecht Away Kit
In a word, loud! Pink tiger stripes are a bold move, and one that will have you instantly standing out on the pitch. In a sea of black and white kits you'll have no problem spotting your own players, even if it's because you see the huge sponsorship logo on the front.
Wrexham Home Kit
A rogue choice perhaps, but as Welcome To Wrexham has shown Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have made a couple of changes to the team - including a new kit and a recent introduction to FIFA. The Wrexham kit may only be a common bronze, but there is class in its simplicity and a notable sponsor in TikTok.
