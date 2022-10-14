Notably, many of these alternatives are more affordable too, with the new England shirt having launched at a whopping £74.99. The 'authentic' version cots even more, at £114.99.

The new England shirt has certainly split opinion among fans. If you want to show your support for Gareth Southgate's men during the World Cup but you don't like the new kit, then we've got some great alternatives to suggest.

The assortment of retro football shirts we've picked out hark back to some of England's most memorable moments, from the 1966 World Cup win to Gareth Southgate's heart-breaking Euros penalty miss. They're all wrapped up in footballing emotion and have their own distinct designs and looks.

Read on for our favourite picks and the best deals available today.

New England shirt alternatives at a glance

New England shirt alternatives: the best retro World Cup kits

England 1982 shirt

England's 1982 strip has become one of the most iconic Three Lions football kits. Above, England attacker Trevor Francis bombs forward sporting the shirt en-route to a 0-0 draw with tournament hosts, Spain.

The format of the tournament was somewhat different to the FIFA World Cup that fans know today. In 1982, England won all three of their first group games, beating France, Czechoslovakia and Kuwait. This earned them progress to another, tougher group where they drew 0-0 with West Germany and Spain. The Germans beat Spain and became the only team to progress from the second group. They went on to lose 3-1 to Italy in the final in-front of 90,000 spectators.

Now, you can get a reproduction of the shirt for yourself and it's much more affordable than the new opinion-splitting kit.

Buy Score Draw men's England 1982 away shirt | £35 at Amazon

Buy Score Draw men's England 1982 home shirt | £40 at Kitbag

Buy Score Draw men's England 1982 away shirt | £40 at Kitbag

1966 World Cup Final shirt

The moment England carved their name into the history of the FIFA World Cup, their stars wore this kit. Now, you can bag a reproduction kit to show your support during this year's World Cup.

England defeated West Germany 4-2 in a memorable and incident-filled final at Wembley Stadium. Pictured above, Bobby Charlton holds the World Cup aloft.

Buy Score Draw England 1966 World Cup Final away shirt | £35 on Kitbag

1990 World Cup Final shirt

The 1990 kit is another classic that's beloved by England fans. It's got a really distinctive look thanks to its patterned collar and sleeves, and has become one of the most popular reproduction retro kits.

Pictured above, Terry Butcher poses in one of the most iconic images of England's 1990 World Cup campaign, after a battling 0-0 draw with Sweden.

Buy Score Draw England 1990 World Cup Final away shirt | £40 on Kitbag

Buy Score Draw England 1990 World Cup Final home shirt | £40 on Kitbag

Buy Score Draw England 1990 World Cup Final third shirt | £35 on Amazon

1996 European Championships away shirt

It might not be England's finest footballing moment, but it is one of the most memorable. England played to a 1-1 draw with Germany after extra time, then Germany took the penalty shoot-out 6-5, with Gareth Southgate missing the final penalty. It was heartbreak for England and a moment that's been haunting England football fans and players ever since. Germany went on to beat the Czech Republic 2-1 in the final at Wembley.

While it's not a triumph for England, the 1996 Euros away shirt remains one of the most memorable modern England shirts.

Buy Score Draw 1996 European Championships away shirt | £40 on Kitbag

