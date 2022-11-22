From classic football shirts to flags, bucket hats and some more imaginative entries, this list has World Cup gear to suit everyone. Whether you're supporting Gareth Southgate's England side, Rob Page's Wales, or looking for an iconic piece of design — like the much-talked-about Mexico and Japan away kits — we've found some appealing buys to tempt you during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The World Cup has arrived and despite its odd timing, there's definitely an air of football fever gripping the country. The RadioTimes.com team has been hunting down the best football shirts, gifts and merchandise to help you show your support.

Check out the complete list below or head over to our rundown of the best retro World Cup England kits for more inspiration. We've also ranked the 2022 World Cup kits from best to worst, and you can head over to our Sport section for more news and comment.

Best World Cup 2022 merchandise at a glance

Best World Cup 2022 merchandise to buy today

England World Cup 2022 home shirt | £75 at Very

Harry Kane of England during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between England and Iran. Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

What better way to support Gareth Southgate, Harry Kane and co in Qatar than picking up your own 2022 England kit.

The new Nike kit had a slightly opinion-splitting reception, but England have got off to a fantastic start in it in Qatar, handing Iran a 6-2 thrashing in the opening game.

England World Cup 2022 home shirt | £75 at Very

Wales World Cup 2022 home shirt | £65 at JD Sports

Sorba Thomas, Christian Bale and Neco Williams during a FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between Wales and USA John Todd/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Wales grabbed a late equaliser in their tournament opener against the USA, with Gareth Bale levelling things up with a penalty.

If you want to get behind the team, you can pick up the current Wales kit using the link below. It's a fantastic design from Adidas and ranks among our favourites at the World Cup thanks to its collar detailing and subtle pattern.

Wales World Cup 2022 home shirt | £65 at JD Sport

England 'Three Lions' flag | £11.99 £4 at Sports Direct

Want to spend a little less on showing your colours during the World Cup?

This Three Lions flag is a great option. Right now, it's just £4 at Sports Direct.

England 'Three Lions' flag | £11.99 £4 at Sports Direct

England retro 1996 Euros home shirt | £35 £30 at JD Williams

England defender Tony Adams in action during the 1996 UEFA European Championship. Photo by Stu Forster/Allsport/Getty Images

England's 1996 kit is an iconic favourite among fans that comes back time and time again. If you're not a fan of that opinion-dividing 2022 shirt, then this is a great alternative.

Right now, it's on offer at JD Williams for just £30.

England retro 1996 Euros home shirt | £35 £30 at JD Williams

England team beer mats | £2.50 at Sports Direct

If you're watching the game at home and want to add some fun coasters to your living room, these are a great World Cup themed option.

Each coaster mixes a member of the England team with brewery-style branding and is made of the same paper pulp as pub beer mats. They're a fun novelty item for enjoying the game at home.

England team beer mats | £2.50 at Sports Direct

Mexico 2022 away shirt | £70 at Adidas

Mexico's 2022 away kit is one of the most talked about shirts from the World Cup.

It's made from recycled materials and features Mixtec-inspired art and Aztec deities. It's a home-run of a design from Adidas and there's been a real buzz around this World Cup kit — so much so, it's sold out right now with several retailers. Check back on the link below as we're expecting more stock to land very soon!

Mexico 2022 away shirt | £70 at Adidas

Japan 2022 away shirt | £70 at Adidas

Another of the tournament's most-prized kits, the Japan away shirt is a wonderfully subtle design.

An Adidas logo features without text alongside some patterns and detailing on the sleeves. The body is left a plain, crisp white and there is a ring collar to finish things off. The RadioTimes.com Sport team ranked Japan's shirt selection as their favourite kits of the World Cup.

The home shirt is a little less understated but features another stunning design. The oscillating patterns are designed to recall the Japanese art of origami and the shirt is made using a yarn which is made from 50 per cent recycled ocean plastic.

Japan 2022 away shirt | £70 at Adidas

Japan 2022 authentic home shirt | £110 at Adidas

USA 2022 home shirt | £75 at JD Sports

Though less aesthetically pleasing than the Mexico and Japan shirts, the USA 2022 home shirt has been wildly popular. We've seen plenty of online shoppers making a beeline for the current USA kit.

It features the team crest centrally on a white background, along with red and blue detailing around the shoulders and neck.

USA 2022 home shirt | £75 at JD Sports

England retro 1990 black out shirt | £49.99 at Sports Direct

This 'black out' version of England's 1990 home shirt is immensely popular with online buyers right now.

It combines the classic design of the 1990 shirt with a darker colour palette, giving it a slightly subtler appeal.

England retro 1990 black out shirt | £49.99 at Sports Direct

Wales retro 1976 home shirt | £34.99 at Sports Direct

Want to support Rob Page's Wales team with a new kit for the World Cup? This Wales 1976 replica retro shirt is a brilliant option.

Wales's 1976 side remains the only Welsh team to win a tournament group stage, after doing so in the '76 European Championships. Now, you can recall that success while supporting the 2022 Wales side, all in an iconic retro shirt.

Wales retro 1976 home shirt | £34.99 at Sports Direct

Wales bucket hat | £19.99 £9.99 at Sports Direct

If you want a more affordable way to show your support for Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey and the Welsh team, then this bucket hat is a fantastic buy for fans.

Right now, it's 50 per cent off at Sports Direct and costs just £9.99.

Wales bucket hat | £19.99 £9.99 at Sports Direct

England World Cup Christmas jumper | £24.99 at Sports Direct

Want to celebrate the World Cup and Christmas at the same time? This England Christmas jumper kills two birds with one stone, and it's a bit of a laugh too.

Playfully twisting Mariah Carey's iconic Christmas tune, its slogan reads: "All I want for Christmas is you the World Cup." Another colour options reads: "Oh I wish it could be the World Cup every day".

England World Cup Christmas jumper | £24.99 at Sports Direct

