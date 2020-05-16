When will the Eurovision 2021 air? What acts will return next year

Just as Eurovision fans were gearing up for the 2020 competition, due to take place in The Netherlands, the coronavirus pandemic struck, leading the international singing competition and other global events to be cancelled.

Although Eurovision 2020 is no longer happening, the BBC is airing two specials in its place – Eurovision: Come Together and Eurovision: Shine a Light.

For those of you looking to next year, here’s everything we know so far about Eurovision 2021, who will be taking part and where it will be held.

When will Eurovision 2021 take place?

An official date has not yet been set, as the location of Eurovision 2021 has not yet been confirmed.

“It is currently too early to discuss any specifics regarding the event next year,” the EBU said in March.

Which country will host Eurovision 2021?

Although not officially confirmed, it’s thought that Eurovision 2021 will take place in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, where this year’s contest was due to take place.

Eurovision 2020 was due to take place at the Rotterdam Ahoy stadium, however following the event’s cancellation, the venue is now being used as an emergency coronavirus hospital.

In March, the EBU announced that it would “continue in conversation” with Rotterdam regarding the hosting of Eurovision 2021.

However, the Dutch government announced in May that it will not be allowing mass events to be held in the county until a vaccine against COVID-19 has been found.

“We understand that the public would like to know what the corona measures will mean for the organisation of an event such as Eurovision in 2021,” Dutch Public Broadcaster NPO said. “Of course, the health of participants, employees and visitors always come first.”

A spokesperson for the organisation continued: “So it is still too early to give any information about the organisation and the form of the ESF in 2021. We will return to this later this month.”

Will the Eurovision 2020 acts compete in 2021?

Following the 2020 event’s cancellation, the Eurovision Song Contest Reference Group, which represents all participating broadcasters across the globe, agreed that songs due to participate this year cannot be used next year.

This is in accordance with the Eurovision Song Content rules, which state that songs competing in Eurovision should not be commercially available before 1st September the year before. Therefore, any songs to be used in Eurovision 2021, cannot have been publicly available before 1st September 2020.

The group also said that using the same songs would “not be in the spirit of the Contest”.

However, this year’s artists will be able to compete in Eurovision 2021 if their country’s broadcasters choose to select them once again.

So far, the following counties have confirmed that their 2020 contestants will be taking part next year also.

Who won the last Eurovision?

The winner of Eurovision 2019, which took place in Israel, was the Netherland’s entry Duncan Laurence with his song Arcade.

The year before that saw Netta, Israel’s act, win the competition in Cyprus with Toy – her clucky dance hit.

Over the last six decades, Ireland has placed first in Eurovision more than any other country, winning the title seven times with 1996 being the last time they took home the title.

The UK has won five times since 1956, the last time being 1997, when Katrina and the Waves sang Love Shine a Light.

Who would have won Eurovision 2020?

It’s difficult to tell which act would have won Eurovision 2020, but look out for the results of the RadioTimes.com Eurovision poll, which asked our readers who they thought should win this year’s competition.

According to our Grand Final poll, Bulgaria would have won with 40 per cent of the vote, with Lithuania coming second with 36 per cent. Iceland came third, with 13 per cent.

Shine a Light will air on Saturday, 16th May on BBC One. Eurovision Come Together also airs on Saturday 16th May at 6.25pm with classic Eurovision acts performing. While you wait for Eurovision 2021 check out the full list of Eurovision winners, the Eurovision 2020 acts.

