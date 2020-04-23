Accessibility Links

  20 Only Fools and Horses questions for your home pub quiz

20 Only Fools and Horses questions for your home pub quiz

Take a virtual trip to the Nag's Head with this themed pub quiz

Perhaps only fools and horses work, but everyone loves a good quiz – and virtual quizzes are more popular than ever now. So next time you’re on House Party, Google Hangouts, Zoom or Messenger take a virtual trip to Peckham with this themed quiz.

RadioTimes.com has a round dedicated to classic BBC sitcom Only Fools and Horses you can use at your next online gathering – read on for 20 questions!. Answers below – no Del Boy-style cheating…

Questions

  1. Uncle Albert famously took part in the Second World War – but was he in the Navy, the Air Force or the Army?
  2. What was the name of the Boycie’s flirtatious wife?
  3. Which veteran sitcom writer created the series?
  4. What does it say on the side of their iconic Robin Reliant?
  5. Who was the only main cast member to return for prequel series Rock & Chips?
  6. Which football legend joined the cast for a Sport Relief special in 2014?
  7. Which (incorrect) name does Trigger call Rodney?
  8. What is the name of the tower block the Trotters live in?
  9. What was the name of Del Boy and Raquel’s son?
  10. Who sang the iconic theme tune?
  11. The episode Time on Our Hands holds the record for the highest UK audience for a sitcom – how many viewers did the episode attract?
  12. What is the age difference between Del Boy and Rodney?
  13. What item finally makes the Trotters millionaires?
  14. What does Raquel secretly work as when she first meets Del Boy?
  15. How many heads and handles does Trigger claim that his “same” broom has had?
  16. What airport was the satellite dish stolen from in The Sky’s The Limit?
  17. How high does Cassandra say Damien was on the diving board in If They Could See Us Now?
  18. What year did Only Fools and Horses The Musical premiere in the West End?
  19. What 1982 episode featured the famous chandelier incident?
  20. Complete this phrase: “Next time this year we’ll be….”

Answers

  1. Navy
  2. Marlene
  3. John Sullivan
  4. Trotters Independent Trading Co – New York – Paris – Peckham
  5. Nicholas Lyndhurst
  6. David Beckham
  7. Dave
  8. Nelson Mandela House
  9. Damien
  10. John Sullivan
  11. 24.3million
  12. 12-13 years
  13. Pocket watch
  14. Stripper
  15. 17 heads and 14 handles
  16. Gatwick Airport
  17. 4 metres
  18. 2019
  19. A Touch of Glass
  20. Millionaires

