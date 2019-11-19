Line of Duty: Who is Kelly Macdonald playing?

The next series of BBC One’s acclaimed police drama Line of Duty is beginning to take shape with the announcement of a key new cast member.

Kelly Macdonald has been revealed as the guest lead of series six, joining returning cast members Martin Compston and Vicky McClure.

Here’s everything you need to know about the prolific Scottish actress…

Who is Kelly Macdonald?

Glaswegian Kelly Macdonald got her big acting break in her late teens, when she bagged the role of Diane in Danny Boyle’s critically acclaimed Trainspotting. The role earned her a nomination at the BAFTA Scotland Awards and kick-started a successful film and TV career.

After taking on roles in numerous small and independent features, she joined the cast of BBC political thriller State of Play in 2003.

Macdonald continued appearing in major productions like Finding Neverland, No Country For Old Men, and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, before returning to television for a major role in HBO’s Boardwalk Empire where she earned two Golden Globe nominations.

Disney fans may also recognise her as the voice behind Princess Merida, the protagonist in Pixar’s animated adventure, Brave.

She is currently playing Sarah in BBC Two drama Giri/Haji.

Who is Kelly Macdonald playing?

Macdonald is joining Line of Duty in the role of Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Davidson, a senior officer investigating an unsolved murder, whose conduct arouses the suspicion of Anti-Corruption Unit 12 (AC-12).

Who else will star in Line of Duty series 6?

Series leads Martin Compston, Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar are all returning as the senior members of AC-12.

No other cast members have been confirmed as of yet, but we do know that writer and showrunner Jed Mercurio is back to steer the ship once again.

He said: “We’re honoured that Kelly Macdonald will join Martin, Vicky and Adrian in Series 6 of Line of Duty. DCI Joanne Davidson will prove the most enigmatic adversary AC-12 have ever faced.”

Line of Duty will return in 2020