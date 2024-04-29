Haaland's overall play has come under scrutiny throughout the campaign, but you simply can't argue with another tally north of 30 goals across all competitions, especially once you factor in several injury issues.

RadioTimes.com will round up all the key stats you need to know about the towering talisman in 2023/24.

Erling Haaland Premier League goals

Erling Haaland has scored 21 goals in 27 Premier League appearances in 2023/24 so far.

Haaland found the net 36 times in just 35 appearances last term, which meant he broke the record for single-season goals scored in 38-game and even longer campaigns.

Last updated: 29th April

Erling Haaland Champions League goals

Haaland has scored 41 Champions League goals in just 39 appearances across three different teams in the competition (including FIVE against RB Leipzig in just 56 minutes!)

He started out scoring for RB Salzburg with eight goals in six games before bagging 15 goals in 13 games for Dortmund.

The behemoth striker has reached 18 goals in 20 games for Manchester City in the Champions League, meaning he has a ratio above one goal per game across three different clubs in this competition at the age of 23.

Erling Haaland career goals

Bryne FK inc. Bryne II* (2015-17): 30 games, 18 goals

Molde FK inc. Molde II* (2017-19): 54 games, 22 goals

RB Salzburg (2019-20): 27 games, 29 goals

Dortmund (2020-22): 89 games, 86 goals

Manchester City (2022-): 93 games, 84 goals

TOTAL: 293 games, 239 goals

*Bryne II and Molde II play in the Norwegian third division.

