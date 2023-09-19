Roma won the inaugural final in 2022, while West Ham claimed the top prize earlier in 2023. They defeated Feyenoord and Fiorentina respectively to prove that big, exciting match-ups can occur in the third tier of European football.

Both Roma and West Ham have qualified for the Europa League this season, with Aston Villa installed among the bookies' favourites to go all the way in the Conference League this time around.

Fiorentina are back in the mix, while 2022 Europa League champions Eintracht Frankfurt, Lille, Club Brugge and AZ Alkmaar all add strong pedigree to proceedings, and a host of Europa League teams will join the party after the group stages.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete Europa Conference League TV schedule, including every game you can watch live in the UK.

Europa Conference League TV schedule 2023/24

All UK time. Subject to change.

Matchday 1

Wednesday 20th September

LOSC Lille v Olimpija Ljubljana (16:30)

Thursday 21st September

Legia Warszawa v Aston Villa (5:45pm)

Zrinjski v AZ Alkmaar (5:45pm)

Genk v Fiorentina (5:45pm)

Ferencváros v Čukarički (5:45pm)

Frankfurt v Aberdeen (5:45pm)

HJK Helsinki v PAOK (5:45pm)

Ludogorets v Spartak Trnava (5:45pm)

Fenerbahçe v Nordsjælland (5:45pm)

Slovan Bratislava v KÍ Klaksvík (8pm)

Maccabi Tel-Aviv v Breidablik (8pm)

Zorya Luhansk v Gent (8pm)

Viktoria Plzeň v Ballkani (8pm)

Dinamo Zagreb v Astana (8pm)

Club Brugge v Beşiktaş (8pm)

Lugano v Bodø/Glimt (8pm)

Matchday 2

Thursday 5th October

Astana v Viktoria Plzeň (16:30)

Olimpija Ljubljana v Slovan Bratislava (5:45pm)

KÍ Klaksvík v LOSC Lille (5:45pm)

Breidablik v Zorya Luhansk (5:45pm)

Gent v Maccabi Tel-Aviv (5:45pm)

Ballkani v Dinamo Zagreb (5:45pm)

Bodø/Glimt v Club Brugge (5:45pm)

Beşiktaş v Lugano (5:45pm)

AZ Alkmaar v Legia Warszawa (8pm)

Aston Villa v Zrinjski (8pm)

Fiorentina v Ferencváros (8pm)

Čukarički v Genk (8pm)

PAOK v Frankfurt (8pm)

Aberdeen v HJK Helsinki (8pm)

Nordsjælland v Ludogorets (8pm)

Spartak Trnava v Fenerbahçe (8pm)

Matchday 3

Thursday 26th October

LOSC Lille v Slovan Bratislava (5:45pm)

KÍ Klaksvík v Olimpija Ljubljana (5:45pm)

Gent v Breidablik (5:45pm)

Maccabi Tel-Aviv v Zorya Luhansk (5:45pm)

Ballkani v Astana (5:45pm)

Lugano v Club Brugge (5:45pm)

AZ Alkmaar v Aston Villa (5:45pm)

Fenerbahçe v Ludogorets (5:45pm)

Dinamo Zagreb v Viktoria Plzeň (8pm)

Bodø/Glimt v Beşiktaş (8pm)

Zrinjski v Legia Warszawa (8pm)

Genk v Ferencváros (8pm)

Fiorentina v Čukarički (8pm)

Frankfurt v HJK Helsinki (8pm)

Aberdeen v PAOK (8pm)

Spartak Trnava v FC Nordsjælland (8pm)

Matchday 4

Thursday 9th November

Astana v Ballkani (16:30)

Legia Warszawa v Zrinjski (5:45pm)

Ferencváros v Genk (5:45pm)

Čukarički v Fiorentina (5:45pm)

PAOK v Aberdeen (5:45pm)

HJK Helsinki v Frankfurt (5:45pm)

Nordsjælland v Spartak Trnava (5:45pm)

Viktoria Plzeň v Dinamo Zagreb (5:45pm)

Beşiktaş v Bodø/Glimt (5:45pm)

Aston Villa v AZ Alkmaar (8pm)

Ludogorets v Fenerbahçe (8pm)

Slovan Bratislava v LOSC Lille (8pm)

Olimpija Ljubljana v KÍ Klaksvík (8pm)

Breidablik v Gent (8pm)

Zorya Luhansk v Maccabi Tel-Aviv (8pm)

Club Brugge v FC Lugano (8pm)

Matchday 5

Thursday 30th November

Astana v Dinamo Zagreb (16:30)

Olimpija Ljubljana v LOSC Lille (5:45pm)

KÍ Klaksvík v Slovan Bratislava (5:45pm)

Gent v Zorya Luhansk (5:45pm)

Ballkani v Viktoria Plzeň (5:45pm)

Bodø/Glimt v Lugano (5:45pm)

Beşiktaş v Club Brugge (5:45pm)

AZ Alkmaar v Zrinjski (5:45pm)

HJK Helsinki v Aberdeen (5:45pm)

Breidablik v Maccabi Tel-Aviv (8pm)

Aston Villa v Legia Warszawa (8pm)

Fiorentina v Genk (8pm)

Čukarički v Ferencváros (8pm)

Frankfurt v PAOK (8pm)

Nordsjælland v Fenerbahçe (8pm)

Spartak Trnava v Ludogorets (8pm)

Matchday 6

Thursday 14th December

Legia Warszawa v AZ Alkmaar (5:45pm)

Zrinjski v Aston Villa (5:45pm)

Genk v Čukarički (5:45pm)

Ferencváros v Fiorentina (5:45pm)

PAOK v HJK Helsinki (5:45pm)

Aberdeen v Frankfurt (5:45pm)

Ludogorets v Nordsjælland (5:45pm)

Fenerbahçe v Spartak Trnava (5:45pm)

Slovan Bratislava v Olimpija Ljubljana (8pm)

LOSC Lille v KÍ Klaksvík (8pm)

Maccabi Tel-Aviv v Gent (8pm)

Zorya Luhansk v Breidablik (8pm)

Viktoria Plzeň v Astana (8pm)

Dinamo Zagreb v Ballkani (8pm)

Club Brugge v Bodø/Glimt (8pm)

Lugano v Beşiktaş (8pm)

Europa Conference League TV rights 2023/24

TNT Sports has taken over from BT Sport as the primary broadcaster of Europa Conference League football in the UK.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the 'Big Sport' package for £40 per month, which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can sign up from £29.99 per month with a discovery+ Premium monthly pass which includes TNT Sports.

