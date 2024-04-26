Inside No. 9 season 9 trailer gives first look at final episodes
We've been told this final outing will send the anthology series off "with a bang".
With less than two weeks to go until Inside No. 9 returns to screens for its final season, a first-look trailer has been released, giving fans a sense of what they can expect.
The final six instalments of Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton's anthology series will start with Boo To A Goose, the 50th episode in the series, which will guest star Mark Bonnar (Guilt), Susan Wokoma (Cheaters), Joel Fry (Game of Thrones), Philippa Dunne (Derry Girls) and Charlie Cooper (This Country).
The synopsis for the full season teases: "From the elegance of an Edwardian country house to the grim reality of the last train home, from nosy neighbours to grave robbers, from illicit visits to the toilet to a ticking clock in a sinister escape room, this ninth collection is sure to send the series off with a bang.
"A deadly mixture of classical music, dubious morals and murders at midnight, Shearsmith and Pemberton present six more films to delight and disturb their many fans around the world as they open the door marked No. 9 for the final time."
You can watch the trailer right here now.
Other guest stars featuring across the season include Dorothy Atkinson (Pennyworth), Natalie Dormer (Game of Thrones), Siobhan Finneran (Happy Valley), Katherine Kelly (The Long Shadow), Matthew Kelly (Stars In Their Eyes), Eddie Marsan (Back to Black), Vinette Robinson (Boiling Point), Adrian Scarborough (Gavin & Stacey) and Hayley Squires (I, Daniel Blake).
When it was revealed that season 9 would be the show's last outing (for now), Pemberton explained: "We feel it is a good time to pause Inside No. 9 after we finish filming season 9 next year.
"We're not saying it's over for good. After all, The League of Gentlemen came back [for an anniversary specials], but we won't be looking to make any more episodes for the time being."
When filming wrapped on the season, Shearsmith wrote on Twitter, which has been rebranded as X: "The end. That's it for Inside No. 9 series 9. What a journey the last 10 years have been. But today we arrived at the final stop.
"So long. Farewell. And thanks for all your kind support and love for the show over the years. We'll miss it."
Inside No. 9 season 9 will air on BBC Two and iPlayer from Wednesday 8th May at 10pm.
Inside No. 9 season 9 will air on BBC Two and iPlayer from Wednesday 8th May at 10pm.