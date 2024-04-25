Madrid Open 2024 schedule: Order of play (Thursday 25th April)
We bring you the full Madrid Open 2024 tennis tournament schedule for today.
The Madrid Open kicks off with plenty of interest and a hotly anticipated appearance from Rafael Nadal, who is fit to compete.
The King of Clay made his comeback from injury at the Barcelona Open, and will feature once more on home soil as he builds up to the French Open in May.
He – and fans everywhere – will be desperately hoping he can avoid any further injury troubles to appear at Roland-Garros one last time.
Reigning champions Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka are under pressure to deliver once again as they gaze up at Novak Djokovic and Iga Świątek at the top of the ATP and WTA Rankings respectively.
They each have plenty to lose if they cannot replicate their triumphs in the Spanish capital this time around.
RadioTimes.com brings you the daily schedule and order of play for the Madrid Open 2024.
Madrid Open 2024 schedule: Today's order of play
All UK time.
Thursday 25th April
Manolo Santana Stadium
From 10am
- F Auger-Aliassime (CAN) v Y Nishioka (JPN)
- [15] Liudmila Samsonova (RUS) v [PR] Naomi Osaka (JPN)
- [3] Coco Gauff (USA) v Arantxa Rus (NED)
- [PR] R Nadal (ESP) v [WC] D Blanch (USA)
- [1] Iga Swiatek (POL) v Wang Xiyu (CHN)
Arantxa Sanchez Stadium
From 10am
- [5] Maria Sakkari (GRE) v Donna Vekic (CRO)
- L Sonego (ITA) v [Q] R Gasquet (FRA)
- D Galan (COL) v [LL] R Bautista Agut (ESP)
- [8] Ons Jabeur (TUN) v Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (SVK)
- R Carballes Baena (ESP) v D Koepfer (GER)
Stadium 3
From 10am
- [16] Elina Svitolina (UKR) v Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP)
- [9] Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) v [Q] Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (ESP)
- Z Zhang (CHN) v M Kecmanovic (SRB)
- P Kotov (RUS) v [Q] A Ramos-Vinolas (ESP)
- A Michelsen (USA) v [WC] J Fonseca (ESP)
Court 4
From 10am
- T Machac (CZE) v E. Ruusuvuori (FIN)
- D Lajovic (SRB) v [Q] T Monteiro (BRA)
- [11] Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) vs [Q] Sara Errani (ITA)
- [17] Veronika Kudermetova (RUS) v [Q] Maria Lourdes Carlé (ARG)
- [32] Leylah Fernandez (CAN) v Anastasia Potapova (RUS)
Court 5
From 10am
- [23] Victoria Azarenka (BLR) v Tatjana Maria (GER)
- [31] Dayana Yastremska (UKR) v [Q] Emiliana Arango (COL)
- [27] Sorana Cirstea (ROU) v [WC] Alexandra Eala (PHI)
- [25] Elise Mertens (BEL) v Sloane Stephens (USA)
Court 6
From 10am
- A Tabilo (CHI) v F Cobolli (ITA)
- M Arnaldi (ITA) v C O’Connell (AUS)
- J Mensik (CZE) v Y Hanfmann (GER)
- [Q] A Kovacevic (USA) v [Q] H Medjedovic (SRB)
Court 7
From 10am
- [18] Madison Keys (USA) v [PR] Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU)
- [19] Emma Navarro (USA) v [ALT] Nadia Podoroska (ARG)
Court 8
From 10am
- S Ofner (AUT) v P Cachin (ARG)
- M Giron (USA) v M Purcell (AUS)
How to watch Madrid Open 2024 on TV and live stream
You can watch the Madrid Open 2024 live on Sky Sports.
You can add Sky Sports channels from just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.
Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.
You can also watch the action via NOW without signing up to a contract.
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.
