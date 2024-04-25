He – and fans everywhere – will be desperately hoping he can avoid any further injury troubles to appear at Roland-Garros one last time.

Reigning champions Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka are under pressure to deliver once again as they gaze up at Novak Djokovic and Iga Świątek at the top of the ATP and WTA Rankings respectively.

They each have plenty to lose if they cannot replicate their triumphs in the Spanish capital this time around.

More like this

RadioTimes.com brings you the daily schedule and order of play for the Madrid Open 2024.

Madrid Open 2024 schedule: Today's order of play

All UK time.

Thursday 25th April

Manolo Santana Stadium

From 10am

F Auger-Aliassime (CAN) v Y Nishioka (JPN)

[15] Liudmila Samsonova (RUS) v [PR] Naomi Osaka (JPN)

[3] Coco Gauff (USA) v Arantxa Rus (NED)

[PR] R Nadal (ESP) v [WC] D Blanch (USA)

[1] Iga Swiatek (POL) v Wang Xiyu (CHN)

Arantxa Sanchez Stadium

From 10am

[5] Maria Sakkari (GRE) v Donna Vekic (CRO)

L Sonego (ITA) v [Q] R Gasquet (FRA)

D Galan (COL) v [LL] R Bautista Agut (ESP)

[8] Ons Jabeur (TUN) v Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (SVK)

R Carballes Baena (ESP) v D Koepfer (GER)

Stadium 3

From 10am

[16] Elina Svitolina (UKR) v Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP)

[9] Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) v [Q] Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (ESP)

Z Zhang (CHN) v M Kecmanovic (SRB)

P Kotov (RUS) v [Q] A Ramos-Vinolas (ESP)

A Michelsen (USA) v [WC] J Fonseca (ESP)

Court 4

From 10am

T Machac (CZE) v E. Ruusuvuori (FIN)

D Lajovic (SRB) v [Q] T Monteiro (BRA)

[11] Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) vs [Q] Sara Errani (ITA)

[17] Veronika Kudermetova (RUS) v [Q] Maria Lourdes Carlé (ARG)

[32] Leylah Fernandez (CAN) v Anastasia Potapova (RUS)

Court 5

From 10am

[23] Victoria Azarenka (BLR) v Tatjana Maria (GER)

[31] Dayana Yastremska (UKR) v [Q] Emiliana Arango (COL)

[27] Sorana Cirstea (ROU) v [WC] Alexandra Eala (PHI)

[25] Elise Mertens (BEL) v Sloane Stephens (USA)

Court 6

From 10am

A Tabilo (CHI) v F Cobolli (ITA)

M Arnaldi (ITA) v C O’Connell (AUS)

J Mensik (CZE) v Y Hanfmann (GER)

[Q] A Kovacevic (USA) v [Q] H Medjedovic (SRB)

Court 7

From 10am

[18] Madison Keys (USA) v [PR] Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU)

[19] Emma Navarro (USA) v [ALT] Nadia Podoroska (ARG)

Court 8

From 10am

S Ofner (AUT) v P Cachin (ARG)

M Giron (USA) v M Purcell (AUS)

How to watch Madrid Open 2024 on TV and live stream

You can watch the Madrid Open 2024 live on Sky Sports.

You can add Sky Sports channels from just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.