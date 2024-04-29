Haaland's brief former teammate Cole Palmer has been the shock of the season with 20 goals to his name despite never having scored a top flight goal prior to this term.

A host of other stars remain in the mix to clinch the top gong, but Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah is highly likely to feature in the top three come the end of the season following a relatively dismal run by his standards.

The Premier League title race remains intriguing, but the chase for the Golden Boot is arguably even more unpredictable as the season nears the endgame.

RadioTimes.com will keep you up to date with the Premier League top scorers in 2023/24.

Premier League top scorers 2023/24

Erling Haaland (Man City) – 21 goals (5 assists) Cole Palmer (Chelsea) – 20 goals (9 assists) Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) – 19 goals (12 assists) Alexander Isak (Newcastle) – 19 goals (1 assist) Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) – 18 goals (3 assists) Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 17 goals (9 assists) Son Heung-Min (Tottenham) – 16 goals (9 assists) Phil Foden (Man City) – 16 goals (7 assists) Jarrod Bowen (West Ham) – 16 goals (6 assists) Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) – 15 goals (9 assists)

Last updated: 29th April

Who will win the Premier League Golden Boot 2023/24?

This season has not developed into the one-horse race many expected in 2023/24.

Palmer has stormed up the charts following a four-goal haul against Everton. His rise has been eye-catching to say the least!

Haaland is the top natural striker in the league in the absence of Harry Kane and he remains in contention despite his time on the sidelines and patchy form.

Ollie Watkins is also still in the mix and could very feasibly finish top of the charts, while Alexander Isak has made a late burst through the pack.

Liverpool star Salah and Tottenham's Son Heung-Min have both cooled off in recent weeks and look outside bets to go all the way.

Premier League top scorers in history

Alan Shearer – 260 goals (441 games) Harry Kane – 213 goals (320 games) Wayne Rooney – 208 goals (491 games)

Check out our guide to the players with the most goals scored in a Premier League season for the current records, as well as the all-time top goalscorers in Premier League history.

