It's a testament to his talent that we're already tipping the 22-year-old to break a hallowed record, but 10 goals in six games has fired him into a terrific position already.

Erling Haaland is making the Premier League sit up and pay attention after laying down early-season form that could see him go all the way to record the most goals scored in a single season.

Harry Kane and Mohamed Salah are among the list of active players with a Premier League Golden Boot in their individual trophy cabinets, but Haaland is showing signs that he could eclipse them both when it comes to raw goalscoring form across a season.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full list of top goalscorers in a single Premier League season, as well as the all-time top scorers Haaland will be looking to join – and defeat.

Most goals scored in a Premier League season

All goalscorers with 30+ Premier League goals in a single season.

Andy Cole (Newcastle, 1993/94) – 34 goals Alan Shearer (Blackburn, 1994/95) – 34 goals Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, 2017/18) – 32 goals Luis Suarez (Liverpool, 2013/14) – 31 goals Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, 2007/08) – 31 goals Alan Shearer (Blackburn, 1993/94) – 31 goals Alan Shearer (Blackburn, 1995/96) – 31 goals Harry Kane (Tottenham, 2017/18) – 30 goals Robin van Persie (Arsenal, 2011/12) – 30 goals Thierry Henry (Arsenal, 2003/04) – 30 goals Kevin Phillips (Sunderland, 1999/00) – 30 goals

Top Premier League goalscorers of all time

Alan Shearer – 260 goals (441 games) Wayne Rooney – 208 goals (491 games) Harry Kane – 188 goals (288 games) Andy Cole – 187 goals (414 games) Sergio Aguero – 184 goals (275 games) Frank Lampard – 177 goals (609 games) Thierry Henry – 175 goals (258 games) Robbie Fowler – 163 goals (379 games) Jermain Defoe – 162 goals (496 games) Michael Owen – 150 goals (326 games)

Who could score the most goals in Premier League history?

All eyes have turned to Harry Kane as the only candidate anywhere near toppling Alan Shearer's legendary record.

The Tottenham superstar is 29 years old and is 72 goals shy of the all-time record. He has started the 2022/23 season in terrific goalscoring form.

A 25-goal haul this term is a reasonable one for Kane given his start. That would see him push beyond the 200-goal milestone and draw exactly level with Wayne Rooney on 208.

If Kane hits 30 with 208 goals in the bag, you absolutely have to back him to find another 52 strikes in his thirties.

Jamie Vardy is the next highest-scoring active Premier League player with 133 goals to his name, followed by Mohamed Salah on 122, though both players have already hit 30 and are effectively out of the running.

Romelu Lukaku was the last viable contender with 121 goals but his move to Serie A effectively ended his surge.

It's very, very early days for Erling Haaland, but if he stays at Manchester City for the rest of his career, he surely has the next most likely shot at Shearer's crown.

