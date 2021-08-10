After the excitement and close call that was the Euros 2020, attention once again turns back to the Premier League fixtures in 2021/22.

Advertisement

Current players including Harry Kane continue to add to their already impressive goal tallies, but they’ll have their work cut out for them if they’re looking to top the list of the best Premier League scorers of all time.

The top 10 list includes legends such as Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney, who are the only players to break the 200 barrier, with leaderboard positions that are safe for now.

With Sergio Aguero now transferred to Barcelona, the only shake-up to the table can come from Harry Kane – who may well shoot straight to third place if he manages another 23 goals.

However, whether Kane achieves third place or not, he is by no means guaranteed the 2021/22 Golden Boot, with Liverpool rival Mohamed Salah already a two-time winner and never far from Kane’s tally.

As the Premier League TV schedule 2021/22 kicks off,

Top 10 Premier League goalscorers of all time

Alan Shearer – 260 goals (441 games) Wayne Rooney – 208 goals (491 games) Andy Cole – 187 goals (414 games) Sergio Aguero – 184 goals (275 games) Frank Lampard – 177 goals (609 games) Thierry Henry – 175 goals (258 games) Harry Kane – 166 goals (245 games) Robbie Fowler – 163 goals (379 games) Jermain Defoe – 162 goals (496 games) Michael Owen – 150 goals (326 games)

Who will win the Golden Boot in 2021/22

Getty Images

The clear favourite is, of course, goalscoring golden boy and England captain Harry Kane, who has won the prestigious award three times in the last six years including the 2020/21 season. He also won the Golden Boot at the 2018 World Cup, and narrowly missed out on the award at the Euros 2020.

However, as shown at the Euros, Kane’s magic seems to be wearing off a little bit, and it remains to be seen whether a potential last-minute move to current champions Manchester City will affect his performance. It may well give his Tottenham teammate Son Heung-Min more time to shine and improve upon his 17 goals from 2020/21.

A world of sport, direct to your inbox Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sport on TV newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah has also remained consistently impressive, earning the Boot twice, including a joint win in 2018/19. Salah is easily the strongest contender to steal Kane’s crown.

The exciting thing about the Golden Boot is that outsiders can often shoot towards the top of the table – with Jamie Vardy, Patrick Bamford and Danny Ings three key examples of top goalscorers who were not initially seen as favourites.

Bamford may well reach the top of the table with another strong season, but West Ham’s Michail Antonio and Chelsea’s Timo Werner are two up-and-comers who could be outside bets.

However the transfer of some star strikers may just scupper the chances for any dark horses, with Chelsea’s signing of Romelu Lukaku sure to shake up the goal table.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest football news.