During the groundbreaking documentary, Durst was shown a letter in his handwriting that implicated him in the murder of his friend Susan Berman, after which he then went to the bathroom and appeared to confess to the crimes.

Still mic'd up for the documentary, Durst was heard saying: "There it is, you're caught... What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course."

And now, eight years later, comes The Jinx Part Two – in which those behind the documentary investigate Durst's prison calls, new material and interviews from those who only recently came forward.

But what happened to Robert Durst after his apparent confession? Read on for everything you need to know.

What did Robert Durst do? Crimes explained

Robert Durst in The Jinx Part 2. Sky/HBO

In 2021, a Los Angeles jury convicted Durst of first-degree murder for the killing of Susan Berman. It was argued that Durst shot Berman at "point-blank range".

During the trial, he admitted to killing his neighbour, Morris Black, but was acquitted on grounds of self-defence.

In the days after his conviction, Durst was charged with murder in the death of his first wife, Kathleen McCormack. In 1983, McCormack disappeared but her body was never found.

"The Westchester county district attorney's office can confirm that a complaint charging Robert Durst with the murder of Kathleen Durst was filed in Lewisboro town court on 19 October 2021. We have no further comment at this time," the DA said in a statement.

What happened to Robert Durst after The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst?

In the year following the charge and before any trial could begin, Durst passed away from a cardiac arrest at the age of 78 years old while in prison.

