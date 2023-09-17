Champions League TV 2023/24: Schedule, kick-off times, live stream and TV coverage
Your complete guide to watching the Champions League in 2023/24, featuring a full TV schedule of games coming up.
The Champions League returns in 2023/24, with an ever-shifting landscape in European football ready to provide the backdrop to another scintillating competition.
Manchester City finally secured their first major European trophy thanks to a Rodri strike for the ages against Inter Milan in Istanbul.
They enter the competition as favourites to go all the way again, but they won't be alone in the hunt.
Real Madrid, revitalised by Jude Bellingham, look ferocious, while Bayern Munich have added Harry Kane to their ranks and will aim to go long.
PSG have shed stars over the summer as Lionel Messi and Neymar departed the club, but the streamlined Parisians still boast Kylian Mbappé and he will always offer them hope.
RadioTimes.com brings you the complete Champions League TV schedule, including every game you can watch live in the UK.
Champions League TV schedule 2023/24
All UK time. Subject to change.
Matchday 1
Tuesday 19th September
AC Milan v Newcastle (5:45pm) TNT Sports
Young Boys v Leipzig (5:45pm) TNT Sports
Feyenoord v Celtic (8pm) TNT Sports
Lazio v Atlético de Madrid (8pm) TNT Sports
Paris v Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports
Man City v Red Star (8pm) TNT Sports
Barcelona v Antwerp (8pm) TNT Sports
Shakhtar Donetsk v Porto (8pm) TNT Sports
Wednesday 20th September
Galatasaray v Copenhagen (5:45pm) TNT Sports
Real Madrid v Union Berlin (5:45pm) TNT Sports
Bayern Munich v Man Utd (8pm) TNT Sports
Sevilla v Lens (8pm) TNT Sports
Arsenal v PSV (8pm) TNT Sports
Braga v Napoli (8pm) TNT Sports
Benfica v Salzburg (8pm) TNT Sports
Real Sociedad v Inter (8pm) TNT Sports
Matchday 2
Tuesday 3rd October
Union Berlin v Braga (5:45pm)
Salzburg v Real Sociedad (5:45pm)
Man Utd v Galatasaray (8pm)
Copenhagen v Bayern Munich (8pm)
Lens v Arsenal (8pm)
PSV v Sevilla (8pm)
Napoli v Real Madrid (8pm)
Inter v Benfica (8pm)
Wednesday 4th October
Atlético de Madrid v Feyenoord (5:45pm)
Antwerp v Shakhtar Donetsk (5:45pm)
Celtic v Lazio (8pm)
Dortmund v AC Milan (8pm)
Newcastle v Paris (8pm)
Leipzig v Man City (8pm)
Red Star v Young Boys (8pm)
Porto v Barcelona (8pm)
Matchday 3
Tuesday 24th October
Galatasaray v Bayern Munich (5:45pm)
Inter v Salzburg (5:45pm)
Man Utd v Copenhagen (8pm)
Sevilla v Arsenal (8pm)
Lens v PSV (8pm)
Braga v Real Madrid (8pm)
Union Berlin v Napoli (8pm)
Benfica v Real Sociedad (8pm)
Wednesday 25th October
Feyenoord v Lazio (5:45pm)
Barcelona v Shakhtar Donetsk (5:45pm)
Celtic v Atlético de Madrid (8pm)
Paris v AC Milan (8pm)
Newcastle v Dortmund (8pm)
Leipzig v Red Star (8pm)
Young Boys v Man City (8pm)
Antwerp v Porto (8pm)
Matchday 4
Tuesday 7th November
Dortmund v Newcastle (5:45pm)
Shakhtar Donetsk v Barcelona (5:45pm)
Atlético de Madrid v Celtic (8pm)
Lazio v Feyenoord (8pm)
AC Milan v Paris (8pm)
Man City v Young Boys (8pm)
Red Star v Leipzig (8pm)
Porto v Royal Antwerp (8pm)
Wednesday 8th November
Napoli v Union Berlin (5:45pm)
Real Sociedad v Benfica (5:45pm)
Bayern Munich v Galatasaray (8pm)
Copenhagen v Man Utd (8pm)
Arsenal v Sevilla (8pm)
PSV v Lens (8pm)
Real Madrid v Braga (8pm)
Salzburg v Inter (8pm)
Matchday 5
Tuesday 28th November
Lazio v Celtic (5:45pm)
Shakhtar Donetsk v Antwerp (5:45pm)
Feyenoord v Atlético de Madrid (8pm)
Paris v Newcastle (8pm)
AC Milan v Dortmund (8pm)
Man City v Leipzig (8pm)
Young Boys v Red Star (8pm)
Barcelona v Porto (8pm)
Wednesday 29th November
Galatasaray v Man Utd (5:45pm)
Sevilla v PSV (5:45pm)
Bayern Munich v Copenhagen (8pm)
Arsenal v Lens (8pm)
Real Madrid v Napoli (8pm)
Braga v Union Berlin (8pm)
Benfica v Inter (8pm)
Real Sociedad v Salzburg (8pm)
Matchday 6
Tuesday 12th December
Lens v Sevilla (5:45pm)
PSV v Arsenal (5:45pm)
Man Utd v Bayern Munich (8pm)
Copenhagen v Galatasaray (8pm)
Napoli v Braga (8pm)
Union Berlin v Real Madrid (8pm)
Inter v Real Sociedad (8pm)
Salzburg v Benfica (8pm)
Wednesday 13th December
Leipzig v Young Boys (5:45pm)
Red Star v Man City (5:45pm)
Atlético de Madrid v Lazio (8pm)
Celtic v Feyenoord (8pm)
Dortmund v Paris (8pm)
Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm)
Porto v Shakhtar Donetsk (8pm)
Antwerp v Barcelona (8pm)
Champions League TV rights 2023/24
TNT Sports has taken over from BT Sport as the primary broadcaster of Champions League football in the UK.
There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the 'Big Sport' package for £40 per month, which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.
You can sign up from £29.99 per month with a discovery+ Premium monthly pass which includes TNT Sports.
