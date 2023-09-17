They enter the competition as favourites to go all the way again, but they won't be alone in the hunt.

Real Madrid, revitalised by Jude Bellingham, look ferocious, while Bayern Munich have added Harry Kane to their ranks and will aim to go long.

PSG have shed stars over the summer as Lionel Messi and Neymar departed the club, but the streamlined Parisians still boast Kylian Mbappé and he will always offer them hope.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete Champions League TV schedule, including every game you can watch live in the UK.

Champions League TV schedule 2023/24

All UK time. Subject to change.

Matchday 1

Tuesday 19th September

AC Milan v Newcastle (5:45pm) TNT Sports

Young Boys v Leipzig (5:45pm) TNT Sports

Feyenoord v Celtic (8pm) TNT Sports

Lazio v Atlético de Madrid (8pm) TNT Sports

Paris v Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports

Man City v Red Star (8pm) TNT Sports

Barcelona v Antwerp (8pm) TNT Sports

Shakhtar Donetsk v Porto (8pm) TNT Sports

Wednesday 20th September

Galatasaray v Copenhagen (5:45pm) TNT Sports

Real Madrid v Union Berlin (5:45pm) TNT Sports

Bayern Munich v Man Utd (8pm) TNT Sports

Sevilla v Lens (8pm) TNT Sports

Arsenal v PSV (8pm) TNT Sports

Braga v Napoli (8pm) TNT Sports

Benfica v Salzburg (8pm) TNT Sports

Real Sociedad v Inter (8pm) TNT Sports

Matchday 2

Tuesday 3rd October

Union Berlin v Braga (5:45pm)

Salzburg v Real Sociedad (5:45pm)

Man Utd v Galatasaray (8pm)

Copenhagen v Bayern Munich (8pm)

Lens v Arsenal (8pm)

PSV v Sevilla (8pm)

Napoli v Real Madrid (8pm)

Inter v Benfica (8pm)

Wednesday 4th October

Atlético de Madrid v Feyenoord (5:45pm)

Antwerp v Shakhtar Donetsk (5:45pm)

Celtic v Lazio (8pm)

Dortmund v AC Milan (8pm)

Newcastle v Paris (8pm)

Leipzig v Man City (8pm)

Red Star v Young Boys (8pm)

Porto v Barcelona (8pm)

Matchday 3

Tuesday 24th October

Galatasaray v Bayern Munich (5:45pm)

Inter v Salzburg (5:45pm)

Man Utd v Copenhagen (8pm)

Sevilla v Arsenal (8pm)

Lens v PSV (8pm)

Braga v Real Madrid (8pm)

Union Berlin v Napoli (8pm)

Benfica v Real Sociedad (8pm)

Wednesday 25th October

Feyenoord v Lazio (5:45pm)

Barcelona v Shakhtar Donetsk (5:45pm)

Celtic v Atlético de Madrid (8pm)

Paris v AC Milan (8pm)

Newcastle v Dortmund (8pm)

Leipzig v Red Star (8pm)

Young Boys v Man City (8pm)

Antwerp v Porto (8pm)

Matchday 4

Tuesday 7th November

Dortmund v Newcastle (5:45pm)

Shakhtar Donetsk v Barcelona (5:45pm)

Atlético de Madrid v Celtic (8pm)

Lazio v Feyenoord (8pm)

AC Milan v Paris (8pm)

Man City v Young Boys (8pm)

Red Star v Leipzig (8pm)

Porto v Royal Antwerp (8pm)

Wednesday 8th November

Napoli v Union Berlin (5:45pm)

Real Sociedad v Benfica (5:45pm)

Bayern Munich v Galatasaray (8pm)

Copenhagen v Man Utd (8pm)

Arsenal v Sevilla (8pm)

PSV v Lens (8pm)

Real Madrid v Braga (8pm)

Salzburg v Inter (8pm)

Matchday 5

Tuesday 28th November

Lazio v Celtic (5:45pm)

Shakhtar Donetsk v Antwerp (5:45pm)

Feyenoord v Atlético de Madrid (8pm)

Paris v Newcastle (8pm)

AC Milan v Dortmund (8pm)

Man City v Leipzig (8pm)

Young Boys v Red Star (8pm)

Barcelona v Porto (8pm)

Wednesday 29th November

Galatasaray v Man Utd (5:45pm)

Sevilla v PSV (5:45pm)

Bayern Munich v Copenhagen (8pm)

Arsenal v Lens (8pm)

Real Madrid v Napoli (8pm)

Braga v Union Berlin (8pm)

Benfica v Inter (8pm)

Real Sociedad v Salzburg (8pm)

Matchday 6

Tuesday 12th December

Lens v Sevilla (5:45pm)

PSV v Arsenal (5:45pm)

Man Utd v Bayern Munich (8pm)

Copenhagen v Galatasaray (8pm)

Napoli v Braga (8pm)

Union Berlin v Real Madrid (8pm)

Inter v Real Sociedad (8pm)

Salzburg v Benfica (8pm)

Wednesday 13th December

Leipzig v Young Boys (5:45pm)

Red Star v Man City (5:45pm)

Atlético de Madrid v Lazio (8pm)

Celtic v Feyenoord (8pm)

Dortmund v Paris (8pm)

Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm)

Porto v Shakhtar Donetsk (8pm)

Antwerp v Barcelona (8pm)

Champions League TV rights 2023/24

TNT Sports has taken over from BT Sport as the primary broadcaster of Champions League football in the UK.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the 'Big Sport' package for £40 per month, which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can sign up from £29.99 per month with a discovery+ Premium monthly pass which includes TNT Sports.

