Sevilla continued their outrageous dominance of the competition with their fifth triumph since 2014. All seven of their Europa League/UEFA Cup trophies have been earned since 2006.

This year's edition of the competition sees Liverpool enter as pre-tournament favourites to conquer, while fellow Premier League rivals Brighton will seek to make the most of their maiden voyage abroad.

Last year's runners-up Roma will return seeking vengeance under the stewardship of Jose Mourinho, while Europa Conference League winners West Ham earned a place in the second-tier competition as a result of their heroics.

They will be joined by a host of Champions League teams following the group stages.

Europa League TV schedule 2023/24

All UK time. Subject to change.

Matchday 1

Thursday 21st September

Union SG v Toulouse (5:45pm) TNT Sports

LASK v Liverpool (5:45pm) TNT Sports

Rennes v Maccabi Haifa (5:45pm) TNT Sports

Panathinaikos v Villarreal (5:45pm) TNT Sports

Servette v Slavia Prague (5:45pm) TNT Sports

Sheriff Tiraspol v Roma (5:45pm) TNT Sports

Leverkusen v Häcken (5:45pm) TNT Sports

Qarabağ v Molde (5:45pm) TNT Sports

West Ham v TSC (8pm) TNT Sports

Olympiacos v Freiburg (8pm) TNT Sports

Ajax v Marseille (8pm) TNT Sports

Brighton v AEK Athens (8pm) TNT Sports

Sparta Prague v Aris Limassol (8pm) TNT Sports

Rangers v Real Betis (8pm) TNT Sports

Atalanta v Raków Czestochowa (8pm) TNT Sports

Sturm Graz v Sporting CP (8pm) TNT Sports

Matchday 2

Thursday 5th October

Freiburg v West Ham (5:45pm)

TSC v Olympiacos (5:45pm)

Marseille v Brighton (5:45pm)

AEK Athens v Ajax (5:45pm)

Real Betis v Sparta Prague (5:45pm)

Aris Limassol v Rangers (5:45pm)

Sporting CP v Atalanta (5:45pm)

Raków Czestochowa v Sturm Graz (5:45pm)

Liverpool v Union SG (8pm)

Toulouse v LASK (8pm)

Villarreal v Rennes (8pm)

Maccabi Haifa v Panathinaikos (8pm)

Roma v Servette (8pm)

Slavia Prague v Sheriff Tiraspol (8pm)

Molde v Leverkusen (8pm)

Häcken v Qarabağ (8pm)

Matchday 3

Thursday 26th October

Olympiacos v West Ham (5:45pm)

TSC v Freiburg (5:45pm)

Marseille v AEK Athens (5:45pm)

Sparta Prague v Rangers (5:45pm)

Aris Limassol v Real Betis (5:45pm)

Sturm Graz v Atalanta (5:45pm)

Raków Czestochowa v Sporting CP (5:45pm)

Brighton v AFC Ajax (5:45pm)

Molde v Häcken (5:45pm)

Union SG v LASK (8pm)

Liverpool v Toulouse (8pm)

Villarreal v Maccabi Haifa (8pm)

Panathinaikos v Rennes (8pm)

Roma v Slavia Prague (8pm)

Sheriff Tiraspol v Servette (8pm)

Leverkusen v Qarabağ (8pm)

Matchday 4

Thursday 9th November

LASK v Union SG (5:45pm)

Toulouse v Liverpool (5:45pm)

Rennes v Panathinaikos (5:45pm)

Maccabi Haifa v Villarreal (5:45pm)

Servette v Sheriff Tiraspol (5:45pm)

Slavia Prague v Roma (5:45pm)

Qarabağ v Leverkusen (5:45pm)

Ajax v Brighton (5:45pm)

Häcken v Molde (8pm)

Freiburg v TSC (8pm)

West Ham v Olympiacos (8pm)

AEK Athens v Marseille (8pm)

Real Betis v Aris Limassol (8pm)

Rangers v Sparta Prague (8pm)

Atalanta v Sturm Graz (8pm)

Sporting CP v Raków Czestochowa (8pm)

Matchday 5

Thursday 30th November

Freiburg v Olympiacos (5:45pm)

TSC v West Ham (5:45pm)

AEK Athens v Brighton (5:45pm)

Sparta Prague v Real Betis (5:45pm)

Atalanta v Sporting CP (5:45pm)

Sturm Graz v Raków Czestochowa (5:45pm)

Maccabi Haifa v Rennes (5:45pm)

Marseille v Ajax (8pm)

Rangers v Aris Limassol (8pm)

Liverpool v LASK (8pm)

Toulouse v Union SG (8pm)

Villarreal v Panathinaikos (8pm)

Servette v Roma (8pm)

Sheriff Tiraspol v Slavia Prague (8pm)

Molde v Qarabağ (8pm)

Häcken v Leverkusen (8pm)

Matchday 6

Thursday 14th December

Union SG v Liverpool (5:45pm)

LASK v Toulouse (5:45pm)

Rennes v Villarreal (5:45pm)

Panathinaikos v Maccabi Haifa (5:45pm)

Roma v Sheriff Tiraspol (5:45pm)

Slavia Prague v Servette (5:45pm)

Leverkusen v Molde (5:45pm)

Qarabağ v Häcken (5:45pm)

West Ham v Freiburg (8pm)

Olympiacos v TSC (8pm)

Ajax v AEK Athens (8pm)

Brighton v Marseille (8pm)

Real Betis v Rangers (8pm)

Aris Limassol v Sparta Prague (8pm)

Sporting CP v Sturm Graz (8pm)

Raków Czestochowa v Atalanta (8pm)

Europa League TV rights 2023/24

TNT Sports has taken over from BT Sport as the primary broadcaster of Europa League football in the UK.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the 'Big Sport' package for £40 per month, which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can sign up from £29.99 per month with a discovery+ Premium monthly pass which includes TNT Sports.

