A source told the publication: "Producers are delighted that Freddie wants to join them. The trio have great banter and it will be great to treat Bobby’s huge fanbase to his rapport with Freddie.

"He has really propelled his family to stardom since coming runner-up on Strictly. Jeff adores working with his sons and the brothers are really close, so it could lead to more projects together."

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Channel 4 for comment.

Dianne Buswell and Bobby Brazier for Strictly Come Dancing 2023. BBC/Ray Burmiston

Bobby plays Freddie Slater in EastEnders, but his character was written out of the soap in the Autumn so the actor could appear on Strictly Come Dancing.

According to a report in The Mirror earlier this month, the star has now committed to a future with the soap by renewing his contract. He will soon be seen returning as Freddie alongside his great-grandmother Big Mo Harris.

There were also reports towards the end of 2023 that the star and his TV presenter dad Jeff would be participating in the next season of Celebrity Race Across the World, although there has yet to be any official word on that show's new cast.

Last year's season of that show was won by Alex Beresford and his dad Noel, who managed to secure a last-minute victory.

Celebrity Gogglebox will return to Channel 4.

