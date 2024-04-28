EastEnders star 'joins Celebrity Gogglebox with dad and sibling'
Bobby Brazier will reportedly be joined by his dad Jeff and younger brother Freddie in the new season.
It has been reported that Bobby Brazier, star of EastEnders and Strictly Come Dancing, will be returning to Celebrity Gogglebox with his dad Jeff, and with his younger brother Freddie also joining them this time.
Bobby and Jeff appeared together on Celebrity GoggleBox for Stand Up To Cancer last year, and The Sun has now reported that they will be back with Freddie, after producers were impressed by their first stint on the show.
A source told the publication: "Producers are delighted that Freddie wants to join them. The trio have great banter and it will be great to treat Bobby’s huge fanbase to his rapport with Freddie.
"He has really propelled his family to stardom since coming runner-up on Strictly. Jeff adores working with his sons and the brothers are really close, so it could lead to more projects together."
RadioTimes.com has reached out to Channel 4 for comment.
Bobby plays Freddie Slater in EastEnders, but his character was written out of the soap in the Autumn so the actor could appear on Strictly Come Dancing.
According to a report in The Mirror earlier this month, the star has now committed to a future with the soap by renewing his contract. He will soon be seen returning as Freddie alongside his great-grandmother Big Mo Harris.
There were also reports towards the end of 2023 that the star and his TV presenter dad Jeff would be participating in the next season of Celebrity Race Across the World, although there has yet to be any official word on that show's new cast.
Last year's season of that show was won by Alex Beresford and his dad Noel, who managed to secure a last-minute victory.
Celebrity Gogglebox will return to Channel 4.
