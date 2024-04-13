The character was written out of the show as Brazier geared up to compete in Strictly Come Dancing.

Brazier became an instant fan favourite on the dance show and found himself in the final alongside his dance partner Dianne Buswell.

According to a report in The Mirror, it had been unclear whether Brazier had wanted to renew his contract with EastEnders but now he has committed to a future with the soap.

A source told the publication: "Bobby is seen as one of the Square’s brightest young stars, and to lose him would have been a massive blow for the show. For his part, he loves playing Freddie, but he was in such demand after Strictly and he felt he needed to give all of the offers open to him proper consideration.

Bobby Brazier as Freddie Slater in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

They continued: "Thankfully he has now decided to renew his contract and everyone is thrilled. He does still have other projects he is in talks for, but they will run alongside his work on the show - much like Molly Rainford's single last year or Tameka Empson's recent play."

The BBC declined to comment when approached about this report by RadioTimes.com.

Since taking part on Strictly, Brazier took part in the show's tour and will soon return to Walford, with his mischievous great-grandmother Big Mo Harris (Laila Morse) in tow.

Back in February, EastEnders announced Freddie and Mo would be returning, and further details will be revealed during a limited series soon to be shown on EastEnders' TikTok channel.

Freddie will soon return opposite great-grandmother Big Mo Harris (Laila Morse, pictured). BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The limited series will follow the pair in Mo's caravan ahead of their big comeback.

EastEnders' executive producer Chris Clenshaw said of the return of Mo and Freddie: "We are absolutely delighted to welcome back Laila Morse to the role of Mo Harris. Although her time away from the Square has been short-lived, the Slater family has endured a huge amount of drama since she last appeared on screen and Mo's return will be no different.

"We're delighted to welcome Laila back permanently as she is thrust into the heart of the drama alongside great-grandson Freddie."

