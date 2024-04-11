Earlier in the storyline, fans saw The Six scramble to hide the meat thermometer that killed Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) on Christmas Day.

They decided to plant it on evil Dean, something that viewers were particularly delighted to see.

In today's episode, Linda enacted the next stage of the plan, which included going to the police station to tell them that she "saw" Dean dragging something heavy into the cafe.

More like this

Dean was later hauled into the police station for questioning and was initially quite confident that they had nothing on him.

That all changed when a search of his flat uncovered the murder weapon...

With Dean's future not looking good now, will he be leaving EastEnders?

Is Dean Wicks leaving EastEnders?

So far, there's no official confirmation he's leaving or staying either way, but he has some unfinished business.

EastEnders spoilers for next week show his daughter, Jade (Elizabeth Green), in turmoil over hearing about her dad's potential crimes.

There's surely a necessary showdown to come with Jade and Dean, but it's currently unconfirmed.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Furthermore, RadioTimes.com would be very surprised if there wasn't an explosive trial to come - especially if Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) is testifying against him.

Read more:

EastEnders normally airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.