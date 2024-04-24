However, seventh-placed Barrow have lost five of their last six games and could be caught by Crawley, Bradford or even Walsall down in 10th place.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know about the League Two play-offs, including dates, kick-off times and how to watch the games live on TV.

When are the League Two play-offs?

The League Two play-off final will take place on Sunday 19th May 2024, when one team will be admitted to League One for the 2024/25 season.

The play-offs will begin on Monday 6th May 2024.

All UK time.

League Two play-off semi-finals – 1st leg

Monday 6th May

7th v MK Dons (3pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event

6th v 5th (5:30pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event

League Two play-off semi-finals – 2nd leg

Thursday 9th May

MK Dons v 7th (8pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event

Friday 10th May

5th v 6th (8pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event

League Two play-off final

Sunday 19th May

TBC v TBC (1pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event

League Two play-offs on TV and live stream

You can watch the games live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event. Specific channels and coverage details will be confirmed and updated in the TV schedule section above.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined, or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the matches via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

