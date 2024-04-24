Barnsley are winless in five – losing four of those outings – and sacked manager Neill Collins this week ahead of the final game of the season.

Lincoln and Oxford are also in the mix, alongside Barnsley and Blackpool, while Bolton are likely to fall short of the automatic promotion places barring a Derby County collapse.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know about the League One play-offs, including dates, kick-off times and how to watch the games live on TV.

When are the League One play-offs?

The League One play-off final will take place on Saturday 18th May 2024, when one team will be admitted to the Championship for the 2024/25 season.

The play-offs will begin on Friday 3rd May 2024.

All UK time.

League One play-off semi-finals – 1st leg

Friday 3rd May

6th v 3rd (8pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event

Saturday 4th May

5th v 4th (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event

League One play-off semi-finals – 2nd leg

Tuesday 7th May

3rd v 6th (8pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event

Wednesday 8th May

4th v 5th (8pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event

League One play-off final

Saturday 18th May

TBC v TBC (5:30pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event

League One play-offs on TV and live stream

You can watch the games live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event. Specific channels and coverage details will be confirmed and updated in the TV schedule section above.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined, or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the matches via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

