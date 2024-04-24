When are the League One play-offs? Dates, kick-off times and TV schedule
Your complete guide to the League One play-offs, including the dates for your diary, kick-off times and how to watch live on TV.
The League One play-offs are almost here, but the line-up is far from set as the final weekend approaches.
Teams have just one match left to play, with two points separating fifth-placed Barnsley and eighth-placed Blackpool.
Barnsley are winless in five – losing four of those outings – and sacked manager Neill Collins this week ahead of the final game of the season.
Lincoln and Oxford are also in the mix, alongside Barnsley and Blackpool, while Bolton are likely to fall short of the automatic promotion places barring a Derby County collapse.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know about the League One play-offs, including dates, kick-off times and how to watch the games live on TV.
When are the League One play-offs?
The League One play-off final will take place on Saturday 18th May 2024, when one team will be admitted to the Championship for the 2024/25 season.
The play-offs will begin on Friday 3rd May 2024.
League One play-off dates and TV schedule
All UK time.
League One play-off semi-finals – 1st leg
Friday 3rd May
6th v 3rd (8pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event
Saturday 4th May
5th v 4th (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event
League One play-off semi-finals – 2nd leg
Tuesday 7th May
3rd v 6th (8pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event
Wednesday 8th May
4th v 5th (8pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event
League One play-off final
Saturday 18th May
TBC v TBC (5:30pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event
League One play-offs on TV and live stream
You can watch the games live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event. Specific channels and coverage details will be confirmed and updated in the TV schedule section above.
You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined, or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.
Sky Sports customers can live stream the matches via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.
You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.
