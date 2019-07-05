Moon Landing 50th anniversary guide: TV, film and radio shows celebrating Apollo 11

July marks 50 years since the historic Apollo 11 mission and the Moon Landing. Since the landmark event, directors, producers and documentary makers have all tried their hand at capturing the big moment, whether that’s looking at the space race or Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin’s famous first steps on the surface of the moon or their lives before the mission.

The main TV channels and radio stations are all getting on board to celebrate by airing special shows in the lead up to July 20 as well as on the day. We’ve rounded up the best picks for you to watch from films to TV shows, radio shows and children’s programmes. We’ll update this page with air dates as they’re announced.

Read on for a list of Apollo 11-inspired TV programmes, films and radio shows.

Film

Apollo 11

Release date: June 28

Apollo 11/Universal

What’s it about? The team including director Todd Douglas Miller worked thorugh 11,000 hours of never-before-seen footage and audio recordings to make this drama documentary, the result is a film that takes you straight into the heart of NASA’s most celebrated mission as astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins embark on a historic trip to the moon. Watch it if you’re less about the facts and more about feeling what it’s like to be on a NASA mission. The film is made up entirely of original footage, there’s no narration, cutaway interviews or recreated scenes.

Armstrong

Release date: July 12

What’s it about? Harrison Ford lends his voice to this film documenting Armstrong’s life from from his childhood in Ohio to his days as a fighter pilot to his first steps on the Moon. Armstrong’s sons Rick and Mark were also involved in the production calling it a “wonderful portrait of our Dad” featuring interviews with the legendary astronaut’s family, some never-before-seen home movies.

First Man

On Sky now, you can also get a NOW TV pass.

What’s it about? Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle (La, La Land) and star Ryan Gosling team up again in First Man, the story of NASA’s mission to land a man on the moon, focusing on Neil Armstrong and the years 1961-1969. The first-person account, based on the book by James R. Hansen, looks at the sacrifices and the cost— on Armstrong and on the nation—of one of the most dangerous missions in history.

TV

Friday, 5th July, 10pm

Truth Behind the Moon Landings

Sky’s five-part series looks at everything from the conspiracy theories to the lost tapes (eps 5).

Wednesday, 10th July

Eight Days: To the Moon and Back, BBC2

Eight days, well, eight days, three hours, 18 minutes, 35 seconds, is the total duration of Apollo 11’s space mission. The feature-length drama documentary tells the true story of the mission. With access to hours of declassified cockpit audio recorded by the astronauts themselves, the drama uses cutting-edge digital effects and dramatised performances to bring the original audio to life. Before now we’ve only seen inside the mission via stills and a few minutes of footage, but the drama tries to take you into the Saturn V rocket as you hear what was said from the drama to the jokes. Starring Patrick Kennedy as Michael Collins, Rufus Wright as Neil Armstrong and Jack Tarlton as Buzz Aldrin.

Thursday 11 July, 9pm

The Day We Walked on the Moon, ITV

The Day We Walked On The Moon tells the dramatic story of how astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins got there, from the perspective of key figures in and around the Apollo 11 mission.

Three of the key figures in Mission Control, iconic Flight Director Gene Kranz, Capsule Communicator Charles Duke and Guidance Officer Steve Bales, explain just how close Apollo 11 came to failure at a number of points during its hazardous descent to the lunar surface. Narrated by Mark Strong.

Thursday 11 July, 9pm

Space Age: NASA’s story, Sky

The final part in the four part series, Life & Death in Space: After visiting the Moon – humanity seeks to explore deep space. This requires extensive experimentation, and the building of NASA’s first space station – Skylab. The previous episodes are available to watch still, episode two is worth a watch for the Moon Landing.

Monday, 15 July, 9pm

Stargazing: Moon Landing Special, BBC 2

BBC

Professor Brian Cox and Dara O Briain travel to where the historic Apollo 11 mission began – Cape Canaveral in Florida. They hear first-hand from astronaut General Charlie Duke what it was like to guide Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin to the surface of the Moon in the Lunar Lander and how he followed in their footsteps three years later. The duo also look at new developments in space travel and get a chance to transmit from the tower.

Tuesday, 16th July, 8pm

Chasing the Moon, BBC 4

Chasing the Moon looks at the history of the space race journeying from the Moon Landing of Apollo 11, from the early beginnings of the international space race all the way to the national attitude after the success of the landing.

The series begins in 1957 and tracks the early years of the space race, as the United States struggled to catch up with the Soviet Union.

Moving through 1964-1968 the documentary works through the four heady and dangerous years in the history of the space race. As Americans went through the 1960s and reflected on the challenges ahead, many began to wonder what exactly it was going to take to beat the Soviets to the moon.

The concluding years of 1969-1970, takes Americans to the moon and back. Dreams of space and democracy here on earth dramatically intersect in these last episodes, raising questions of national priorities and national identity in the US. The final episode considers what happens to scientific and engineering programs and to a country – after ambitious national goals have been achieved.

The Sky at Night: The Moon, The Mission and The BBC, BBC4

Using long-forgotten archive footage, the BBC4 programme celebrates the moon shot. Veteran broadcaster James Burke, along with astronaut Helen Sharman, share their memories with the team about how this amazing event was reported at the time.

Blue Peter, CBBC

Lindsey Russell and Richie Driss present a special Blue Peter from the National Space Centre in Leicester to inform, educate and celebrate with viewers for the 50th anniversary of the Moon Landing.

Radio

BBC Proms 2019, Radio 3

The First Night Of The Proms begins by hosting the world premiere of Zosha Di Castri’s Long Is The Journey, Short Is The Memory, a work that commemorates the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11’s mission to the Moon.

In a Proms first, the Sci-Fi Prom features scores from cult space and sci-fi films, including Steve Price’s Gravity, Hans Zimmer’s Interstellar, Jed Kurzel’s Alien: Covenant, and Mica Levi’s Under The Skin, presented by the London Contemporary Orchestra under Robert Ames. Finally, there’s a re-conceptualisation of the Moon in a new work by Huw Watkins will feature settings of topical poems by Shelley, Larkin and Whitman.

Everything will be broadcast on BBC Radio 3 and the BBC Sounds app.

James Burke’s Apollo Memories, Radio 4

James Burke, the voice behind the BBC coverage of the moon landings in 1969, revisits the momentous event in front of a live audience at the BBC Radio Theatre.