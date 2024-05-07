Asked by CBS News whether the long-standing series was actually ending, Selleck said: "Well, that's a good question. I will continue to think that CBS will come to their senses."

He added: "We're the third-highest scripted show in all of broadcast. We're winning the night. All the cast wants to come back. And I can tell you this: we aren't sliding off down a cliff. We're doing good shows, and still holding our place.

"So, I don't know. You tell me!"

Tom Selleck plays Frank Reagan in Blue Bloods. CBS

CBS announced Blue Bloods would end with a two-part final season at the end of last year.

The upcoming mid-season finale is set to air later this month, with the remaining episodes landing later this year.

"For the past 13 years, it has been an honour and a privilege to work on a show that not only celebrates the men and women who protect and serve in New York City, but also displayed the importance of family," Selleck said at the time the show's cancellation was announced.

"Working alongside these incredible actors, writers, producers, directors and crew has been a dream come true, and I'm grateful to have been a part of this extraordinary group for over 275 episodes.

"Thank you to CBS Studios and CBS Network for their steadfast support, and we offer heartfelt gratitude to the fans who gathered with us for dinner every Friday night."

His recent comments certainly bode well for fans hoping to gather with the Blue Bloods cast for dinner every Friday night beyond the planned final season!

Blue Bloods airs on Sky and NOW in the UK. You can also watch it on Paramount Plus – get a seven-day free trial of Paramount+ on Amazon Prime Video.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.