It wasn't just them – Mick, Joy and Fallon were also involved in the crash, which happened as George was driving a drunk Alice home. When she tried to open the door to be sick, the car swerved and hit the trio, who were in a car together, which fell into the river.

In Monday's episode, Alastair and Denise found them, and while Mick pulled Joy from the river, Fallon was rescued by George and Denise. However, there was a sting in the tail for hero George, as at the last minute he pulled Alice into the driver’s seat of the car, implicating her as a drunk driver who caused the accident, and clearing himself of responsibility.

It was a shocking twist which is sure to set the stage for episodes to come, as George tries to hide his deception and Alice likely ends up in legal hot water.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, fans can expect the drama to continue, as it has already been revealed that future episodes will see "life-changing news" being revealed at the hospital, and "heartbreak in store for Chris".

Meanwhile, Thursday 9th May's episode is said to see "suspicions" being raised "about recent events" – could this be related to the crash and George's deception?

Fans have been reacting to the shocking developments on Twitter, which has been re-branded as X, with one noting that a voice message George left could prove "vital to the plot".

This is referencing a message George left for his dad Will telling him that he was driving Alice home. Will this indeed come back to bite him?

Another fan posted: "A great episode. It’s all so wonderfully messy. Can’t wait for someone to ask why Denise and Alistair happened to arrive together."

Denise and Alastair had been driving to a hotel to spend the night together when they found the accident, something which is also likely to come out sooner or later.

