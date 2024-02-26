Bertenshaw will make his debut on Sunday 17th March, and some viewers will recognise him from his roles in The Da Vinci Code, Doctor Who and, more recently, The Crown and We Hunt Together.

"I'm so excited to be joining this iconic national treasure of a programme," Bertenshaw said of his casting.

"The Archers family has been wonderfully welcoming, and I'm looking forward to getting embroiled in the Ambridge goings-on, and to striving to be a worthy foil to dear Lyndy.

"She's not always the easiest of people to get along with, but fortunately Carole Boyd, who plays Linda, is unmanaged joy.

"It's going to be such fun."

Fans of the show will know that Robert Snell moved to Ambridge with his wife Lynda in 1986 when they bought Ambridge Hall.

Despite a series of ups and downs between the pair, Robert and Lynda remain devoted to each other, and opened their B&B at Ambridge Hall in 2006.

Nowadays, Robert does odds jobs or tackles the occasional IT project for a client - but is never happier when out birdwatching.

Michael Bertenshaw as Robert Snell and Carole Boyd as Lynda Snell.

Archers editor Jeremy Howe said: "We are delighted that Michael Bertenshaw, a truly fine stage, screen and radio actor, and one of the best panto dames in the land, has joined the cast of The Archers to play Robert Snell, Ernie Wise to wife Lynda Snell's Eric Morecambe.

"In November 2022, everyone at The Archers was heartbroken when Graham Blockey, who had played Robert Snell for over 20 years, died.

"There is no one better to prepare breakfast once more under Lynda's watchful and ever-critical gaze at Ambridge’s most celebrated B&B than Michael. Welcome to The Archers, Michael."

